North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey (3) carries the ball last season during a loss to Louisiana Tech at Apogee Stadium. UNT’s running back depth chart continued to undergo a dramatic overhaul over the weekend when the school acknowledged that Oscar Adaway III has a torn ACL in his knee.
At the end of North Texas’ 2020 season, there might not have been a spot on the roster with more talent stacked up than running back.
DeAndre Torrey was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection and Oscar Adaway III looked like a star in the making, while Tre Siggers was coming off an impressive performance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
And that didn’t even take into account the 2021 recruits UNT had on the way.
A whole lot has changed since for the Mean Green, who are suddenly looking at a far different depth chart. The latest blow came Sunday, when UNT acknowledged that Adaway has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.
The injury will sideline Adaway for an extended period and will likely knock him out for the entire year.
UNT isn’t nearly as well equipped to cover for losing Adaway after Siggers left the program in the offseason and landed at SMU as a graduate transfer. Siggers rushed for 120 yards in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, his final appearance with the Mean Green.
Torrey elected to return for a fifth season at UNT and remains at the top of UNT’s depth chart. He enters his final year with the Mean Green having already rolled up 2,013 career rushing yards.
The Mississippi native has been reliable throughout his career and is one of the top returning running backs in C-USA. The challenge now for UNT is keeping Torrey healthy and recreating the depth chart behind him.
Isaiah Johnson is UNT’s only other returning running back who carried the ball last season. The sophomore rushed for 68 yards on 17 carries.
The Mean Green have two highly regarded young backs on the roster in Ikaika Ragsdale and Keith Jackson. Ragsdale spent his first season at UNT as a redshirt, while Jackson is in his freshman season with the Mean Green.
Adaway played sparingly in his freshman campaign in 2019, when he rushed for 42 yards on four carries in a win over UTEP.
That lack of experience didn’t prevent Adaway from bursting on to the scene in 2020, when he rushed for 572 yards. He cleared the 100-yard mark in each of his first two games at UNT last fall before a broken hand derailed his season.
UNT went on to qualify for a bowl game for the fourth time in five seasons, despite Adaway playing in just six games leading up to the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The opportunity for another young player to emerge is suddenly there again after UNT lost Adaway to a serious injury for the second straight year.
