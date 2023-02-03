North Texas coach Grant McCasland had a long talk with his team after a loss to Rice earlier this season.
McCasland didn’t like what he saw in the way the Mean Green communicated on the floor and the way his players supported each other.
UNT adjusted and has been on a tear ever since, winning three straight games heading into a rematch with Rice on Saturday night in Houston.
“We talked after that game about staying together more when teams go on runs and being together in dead ball situations,” UNT guard Rubin Jones said. “We’re a better team because of it.”
UNT (18-5, 9-3 Conference USA) will look to show that is the case when it faces the Owls on a day the Mean Green women will also be in action. Jalie Mitchell’s team has won two straight and will look to extend that run when it takes on Rice in a 3:30 p.m. game at the Super Pit.
The C-USA race on the men’s side got a little more interesting Thursday night when UAB snapped No. 19 Florida Atlantic’s 20-game winning streak.
The Owls still have a two-game lead over UNT in the conference standings and have beaten the Mean Green twice.
UNT can bolster its hopes of running FAU down by avenging its loss to Rice earlier this season.
Rice (15-7, 6-5) enters Saturday’s game having lost two straight and will be looking to get back on track and replicate its performance against UNT earlier this season. The Mean Green ran out to an 11-point lead early before Rice worked its way back.
The Owls closed the game on an 18-6 run and won 72-60.
“They came in with a game plan that gave them a chance to win and stuck to it,” McCasland said. “Their will to win and fight was as good as it has been since we have been playing them. They deserve a lot of credit for the way they competed.”
Senior guard Tylor Perry is averaging 17.3 points to lead UNT, which will try to find a way to better contain Max Fiedler. The 6-foot-11 center plays on the perimeter in Rice’s system and acts as a distributor.
Fiedler scored 18 points, handed out four assists and grabbed four rebounds in Rice’s win in the teams’ first meeting.
“To have a center who can see the floor like that and pass the ball, you don’t find too many guys like that,” Perry said. “He has great court vision and has snipers all around him. We have to be aware when he has the ball, crowd him and make him uncomfortable.”
UNT feels good about its ability to do just that after a long talk after the loss to the Owls.
“We got away from what we do against Rice the first time,” Perry said. “We didn’t defend at a high level like we usually do and rushed a bit on the offensive end.”
The UNT women (8-13, 5-6) are also feeling good about the way they are playing heading into their game against Rice after beating both UTSA and UTEP last week.
Senior guard Quincy Noble was named the C-USA player of the week after averaging 19.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game over that two-game span.
“We managed the game really well,” Mitchell said. “We got stops when stops were needed. We got big buckets and contributions from everybody. We played well as a team on both ends of the floor and were locked in together.
“We talked about what we needed to do to get the job done in huddles and timeouts and went out and did that. It was a step in the right direction.”
UNT will look to extend its winning streak against Rice (15-5, 6-5). Senior forward Ashlee Austin is averaging 12.8 points per game for the Owls, who have won five of their last six games.
“We are starting to get into a groove,” Noble said. “It was going to take a few games for us. We are a young team. We picked up two road wins and have found our flow.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.