Seth Littrell could hardly contain his excitement this week while speaking of bringing North Texas’ football players back to campus.
UNT’s head coach will see many of his players for the first time in weeks when the first of four groups arrive on Monday. UNT shut down its athletic facilities in March due to the spread of COVID-19.
UNT has conducted plenty of teleconferences since. Those meetings haven’t come close to filling the void for Littrell and his players.
“They are excited about coming back,” Littrell said of his players on Wednesday, when UNT’s coaches and school officials returned to their offices. “They are champing at the bit. When you love it as much as we do, it’s hard to be away for this long.”
The question now is how UNT’s coaches and players will tackle a host of challenges as they navigate a new setup designed to protect the health of players and staff.
The program is bringing its players back in groups of about 30.
Linemen, linebackers and tight ends will report Monday. Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and defensive backs will arrive on June 15. Freshmen and all other scholarship players will report on June 22. The remainder of UNT’s players will arrive on July 13.
UNT’s players will take a blood antibody test for COVID-19 when they return. Those who have antibodies or show symptoms will have a follow-up swab test of their nasal cavity. Anyone who tests positive will enter a university protocol and be isolated.
UNT has three weight rooms and four locker rooms set up and will assign small groups of players to each.
All people who enter athletic department facilities will have their temperatures checked and be questioned about their health daily.
UNT officials held a teleconference with players and their parents Thursday to prepare them for the new normal.
“You can’t completely eliminate risk, but we feel like we have put enough measures in place to bring everyone back slowly,” said Jared Mosely, UNT’s vice president for athletics who helped formulate the program’s plan.
Those procedures will help UNT tackle three challenges as players return:
1. Preventing infections and dealing with positive tests
UNT officials said this week that they do not know of any athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Maintaining that run of success will be challenging.
Marshall, one of UNT’s rivals in Conference USA, has had three student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 since last Monday. Arkansas State, Iowa State and Oklahoma State have also had athletes test positive.
“I would be surprised if we get to the end and no one tests positive,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said. “That’s why we are testing. That way we can put anyone who tests positive into protocol and protect everyone else.”
UNT has done all it can to prepare for athletes returning. The challenge will be executing its plan and responding quickly to any positive test.
2. Getting players back into condition for the season
UNT didn’t get a single workout in during spring practice and hasn’t had players in its weight room facilities in weeks.
The school’s staff used the tools at its disposal to keep players in shape during the shutdown. Trainers and nutritionists posted videos on YouTube to give athletes direction.
Booster Jim McNatt donated nearly $6,000 to send strength bands to UNT’s athletes.
Those efforts helped, but there is little doubt UNT’s players will have ground to make up.
“They’re going to come in in some sort of shape,” Littrell said. “They’ve done a good job of holding each other accountable. Are they going to be in the kind of shape they are normally in? I highly doubt it. It’s hard to do that without a bunch of guys pushing you and the guidance of the strength staff.”
UNT will have to make up for lost time while helping its players get into top condition.
3. Finding continuity after an offseason of change
UNT lost a host of headline players after last season, including quarterback Mason Fine and defensive end LaDarius Hamilton.
The team also has five new assistant coaches.
UNT must make some headway in seeing how those pieces fit together this summer.
“I’m excited about getting the guys back and seeing everyone face-to-face,” Littrell said. “I’m going to have a hard time not giving everyone a hug.”