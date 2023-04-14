The North Texas athletics department announced on Friday that it has extended its partnership with Nike and BSN Sports.
The agreement will have all 16 of UNT's programs continue to wear Nike products. The school has had an agreement with Nike since 2017.
BSN Sports is the nation’s largest direct distributor of sporting goods to school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands.
The three-year deal will go into effect on June 1. UNT is set to leave Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference this summer.
“We pleased to announce the extension of our relationship with Nike and BSN Sports in outfitting and servicing our teams in this new era of athletics as we enter the American Athletic Conference next season,” UNT athletic director Jared Mosley said in a release announcing the deal.
“The impact of aligning with the leading brand in all of sports will continue to impact our ability to recruit top talent and ensure our student-athletes are wearing the absolute best as they compete.”
