North Texas wide receiver Roderic Burns breaks free for a touchdown during UNT's win over Texas Southern last season. UNT extended its partnership with NIKE on Friday.

The North Texas athletics department announced on Friday that it has extended its partnership with Nike and BSN Sports.

