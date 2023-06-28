UNT exploded as a program during its time in CUSA, preparing it for jump to American this week

Rick Villarreal still remembers the excitement he felt as he stood in front of a crowded room in spring of 2012.
North Texas had spent more than a decade as the only Texas team in the Sun Belt Conference before UNT’s former athletic director and the program’s supporters gathered to celebrate moving to Conference USA.
Villarreal thought back then that joining the league would be a game-changer.
“What the conference brought us was a little more respect,” Villarreal recalled this summer. “Everyone was moving at that time. Some schools didn’t get asked to move. We got that opportunity.”
One look at where UNT stands this week as it prepares to wrap up a decade in C-USA before officially moving to the American Athletic Conference on Saturday shows Villarreal was right.
UNT built millions of dollars’ worth of facilities, played in seven bowl games, won 22 regular season or conference tournament titles and picked up its first win in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament during its stay in C-USA.
The catch phrase “Take flight” has been plastered all over Denton as the school looks forward to its move to the American.
The Mean Green will be in a league with longtime rival SMU along with several other schools in the region, including UTSA, Tulsa and Tulane.
“This move means so much for the university, not just in terms of moving into a conference that is clearly prestigious, but also in terms of the reputation it will help create for us on a national level,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said when the school announced the move.
UNT officials believe they are ready largely because of the school’s transformative time in C-USA.
“It definitely pushed UNT to greater heights athletically,” UNT athletic director Jared Mosley said. “Our ability to grow and strive to be at the top of C-USA positioned us for the opportunity we have ahead in the American.”
An investment in infrastructure
UNT opened Apogee Stadium in 2011 just months before it joined C-USA for the 2013-14 school year. Villarreal and other school officials have long maintained that UNT never would have landed an invitation to the league if it hadn’t built the $78 million venue.
The combination of a new stadium and a new conference helped UNT take off.
The Mean Green beat UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on New Year’s Day in 2014 and picked up its landmark win in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament when it edged Purdue in the spring of 2021. Eight of the 16 conference titles UNT’s soccer team has won under John Hedlund came during its time in in C-USA.
“There is no ifs ands or butts about it,” Villarreal said of if the move to C-USA vaulted UNT forward. “We were coming off a second appearance in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and had started the process of getting a new stadium in place. Joining the conference was the final piece.”
Opening Apogee kicked off an era of expansion that continued during UNT’s C-USA years.
UNT moved into the $14 million North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium in the spring of 2019. The $16 million Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility opened later that year.
“Moving to C-USA really helped us because we upgraded from the Sun Belt in terms of the teams we played,” Hedlund said. “We dominated at times and won titles. That helped our image and brand. It helped us get better recruits.
“The facilities we added, including the new field, were icing on the cake.”
An improved schedule
UNT beat UTEP and Rice on its way to winning the C-USA soccer tournament in 2019.
One of the more memorable wins in program history was the Mean Green football team’s victory over Rice on Halloween in 2013. UNT pulled out a 28-16 win, thanks largely to an epic eight-play goal-line stand that was extended by a penalty.
UNT became bowl eligible that night for the first time since 2004.
UTSA is also a member of C-USA, giving the league four Texas schools. UNT and UTSA faced off in last season’s football conference title game.
The Mean Green played just four Texas opponents in football in the four years before they jumped to C-USA.
“Being in a league with Texas teams helped,” Villarreal said. “We created rivalries within the state.
“You had four teams raise the Conference USA flag in the state.”
Wren Baker, who served as UNT’s athletic director from the fall of 2016 to November of last year, could sense the program’s brand grow not only within the state but also across the country during its stay in C-USA.
“Even though it was problematic at times with developing rivalries, we introduced the UNT brand to places all over the country that hadn’t been aware of it,” Baker said. “The funding of C-USA programs in our time there was greater than 30 of the other Group of Five programs on average.
“It created more competition and a drive to grow our budget.”
UNT reported expenses of $28.9 million for the 2013 fiscal year. The school’s budget had grown to $44.2 million by 2022.
Looking to the future
The challenge for UNT now is to capitalize on the progress it made in C-USA as a member of the American.
New football coach Eric Morris is confident UNT will stack up well.
“I’m really, really comfortable with that conference and know what the talent pool looks like,” Morris said. “I know what we have on our roster right now, and I think we can get to the top of that conference extremely fast.”
UNT’s men’s basketball team appears particularly well prepared after winning the National Invitation Tournament last season. The Mean Green lost coach Grant McCasland to Texas Tech but turned the program over to Ross Hodge, McCasland’s right-hand man the last six years.
UNT’s softball team is only a year removed from its first NCAA tournament appearance, while Hedlund’s team is a traditional power with seven trips to the NCAA tournament in its history.
The Mean Green’s athletes in several sports have said they are looking forward to seeing how they stack up in the American.
“We want to have a winning season and make an impact,” said Jaylen Mallard, a forward with UNT’s women’s basketball team. “It’s a whole different level from Conference USA. I’m excited.”
UNT officials have spent the last several months trying to make sure the Mean Green are prepared.
Baker set a goal when he arrived at UNT to have its programs funded among the top third of the teams in their league. Mosley has the same goal for UNT’s time in the American.
UNT saw that approach pay off during the latter half of its stay in C-USA, a time school officials believe has prepared their teams to take on a new challenge.
Villarreal was there the last time UNT made a conference move and saw it pay off. He can’t wait to see how it plays out again a decade later.
“It’s up to us what we do with it,” Villarreal said. “I give credit to Wren. The program continued to prosper and elevate. In [three] days they’re going to make that move to another conference. They’re going to bring in Memphis, Tulane and SMU. The fans will get excited about it, and I know our student-athletes definitely will be excited as well.”
