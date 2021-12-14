North Texas made quite the run in the closing weeks of the regular season while winning five straight games.
The Mean Green’s biggest reward will come on Dec. 23 when they take on Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
That five-game winning streak could also pay off on Wednesday, the opening day of the midterm signing period. UNT is expected to sign a smaller class due to the makeup of its roster.
UNT has only a handful of seniors who are set to leave the program following the season and will have the majority of its key players returning. The Mean Green are set to supplement that group with a talented signing class.
UNT has four high school players committed. The group includes South Oak Cliff running back Qualon Farrar, Plano defensive end Cam Robertson, Denison offensive lineman Dameon Smallwood and Alabama linebacker Jax Van Zandt.
Louisiana Tech quarterback JD Head and Missouri wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin are transferring to UNT and are also expected to be a part of UNT’s class. The Mean Green’s group of four high school recruits ranks eighth among recruiting classes in Conference USA by 247Sports.
Those players are expected to complement the host of starters UNT expects to return as well as a handful of key players who have missed all or most of the season due to injury.
Running back Oscar Adaway III was lost for the season with a knee injury before it began. UNT lost wide receivers Jyaire Shorter, Tommy Bush and Donte Simpson early in the year.
“Our future is bright,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said in the late stages of the season. “We will be a really good football team when we get everyone back from injuries and add them to all the guys who had the opportunity to develop this year.”
Some of the players UNT is set to add in the midterm signing period could play key roles immediately. Maclin was a highly regarded prospect when he signed with Missouri but never found a role with the Tigers and entered the transfer portal.
Head threw for 559 yards and six touchdowns while playing in four games for Louisiana Tech this fall. He could compete for the starting job next season.
The high school players UNT is set to sign are all highly regarded and are rated as three-star prospects by 247Sports.
Farrar rushed for 980 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Van Zandt was selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic.
UNT was set to add highly regarded Tyler Junior College safety Kobe Savage to its class but lost him to Kansas State at the last minute. He was a first-team All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference selection this season.
Savage finished with 70 tackles and five interceptions. He helped lead the Apaches to the Heart of Texas Bowl.
Savage confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday that he flipped his commitment from UNT to Kansas State. He publicly acknowledged his decision on Tuesday when he posted a commitment message on his Twitter account with a simple message.
“It’s business,” Savage wrote.