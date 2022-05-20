A 26-run offensive performance across three games at the Conference USA tournament championship didn’t bleed into North Texas’ opening game in the NCAA regionals.
In the team’s debut in the NCAA tournament against Nebraska, UNT was shut out in a 3-0 loss.
The Mean Green were stifled for three hits on the day and left four runners on-base.
Both teams came into the game with a nearly identical journey to the regional round. Entering as the two-seed in their conference tournaments, both the Cornhuskers and North Texas played the minimum amount of games to win their tournaments and both teams had lost 14 games heading into Stillwater.
Nebraska separated itself from UNT (35-15) Friday, as the Mean Green find themselves in a win-or-go-home situation. A win Saturday afternoon will advance UNT into the semifinal of the Stillwater Regional while a loss would end its first tournament after two games.
The loser of Oklahoma State versus Fordham will play North Texas on Saturday afternoon. UNT has not lost two games in a row since mid-April.
“It’s good experience for us — this is something I expected coming in and we settled in,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “Really, the difference in the game to me is that they executed with runners in scoring position and we didn’t.”
“Disappointing for sure, but I know this group, I know how resilient they are. They’ll come back and we’ll play better tomorrow.”
North Texas’ top pitcher on the season, Ashley Peters, started in the circle for the Mean Green. The Purdue transfer faced a familiar Big Ten Conference foe in the Cornhuskers, a team she had faced three times during her stint with the Boilermakers in 2021.
Making her NCAA regionals debut, Peters struggled early but settled in for 3 2/3 innings pitched on the day.
“I think the nerves were there a little bit in the first inning,” Peters said. “Then I settled in, having the girls behind my back, the plays they made were huge.”
Nebraska shortstop Billie Andrews led off the game with a walk before scoring on an error. A groundout brought in another runner for the Cornhuskers before the conclusion of the first frame.
A one-out double by Cierra Simon in the third inning gave UNT its first base hit of the contest. Simon was eventually stranded at second as the next two batters were retired by Nebraska starter Olivia Ferrell.
Ferrell rolled through the Mean Green offense for 5 1/3 innings before being taken out with one out in the fifth. The fifth-year senior allowed two hits and struck out six.
“[Ferrell] was hitting spots — she didn’t throw the ball over the plate a lot,” DeLong said. “She changed speeds well and I think they called a good game.”
A leadoff triple by Tayla Evans in the top of the fourth brought the tying run to the plate for UNT. A fly out to center, line out to third and looking strikeout ended the chance for the Mean Green.
DeLong said that he felt his team was pressing throughout the game in potential run-scoring situations.
“We had opportunities, I think we tried a little bit too hard in some at-bats,” DeLong said. “We just didn’t execute. We’re better than that.”
Following the missed opportunity in the fourth, Nebraska extended its lead with an RBI single off the bat of Kaylin Kinney. With two outs in the inning, Peters made way for the Mean Green’s No. 2 starter Skylar Savage, who got out of the inning without allowing further damage.
A leadoff walk by team MVP Lexi Cobb led off the fifth. The sophomore outfielder yelled at her team’s dugout as she took first in an effort to motivate the team.
Before the walk, Cobb had flown out twice. She attributed the heavier air in the Oklahoma plains to UNT’s inability to find luck on hard-hit balls.
“We squared up a few balls, the air is a little heavier than we’re used to,” Cobb said. “That’s how it goes sometimes, but I think we’re going to come out strong tomorrow.”
After an Evans single down the third base line, the Mean Green’s home run leader, Kailey Gamble stepped in as the tying run. A briskly hit grounder toward second was promptly turned into a 4-6-3 double play to end the half inning and get newly entered pitcher Courtney Wallace out of the jam.
Savage set down the Cornhuskers in order with the help of a 6-4-3 double play in the bottom of the sixth to leave the deficit at 3-0 heading into the final frame.
A 1-2-3 inning by Wallace in the top of the seventh ended the game and forced UNT down to the loser’s bracket.
Needing a win Saturday to ensure at least one more game in the tournament, DeLong insists the team will play better in the next day's contest.
“I feel like we’re ready for it, but experience is the greatest teacher for sure,” DeLong said. “We’ll be fine, we’ll look at it tonight and get better.
“I guarantee it.”