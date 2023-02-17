Key returners: DT Roderick Brown (Junior, 6-0, 275), DL Tom Trieb (Junior, 6-3, 275), DL Enoch Jackson (Junior, 6-0, 288), DE Kadren Johnson (Senior, 6-4, 265), DL Fatafehi Vailea (Sophomore, 6-2, 293), DL Kaghen Roach (Junior, 6-5, 270), DL Will Latu (Senior, 6-0, 285), DL Kortlin Rausaw (Sophomore, 6-4, 264), DL Ta’Shoyn Johnson (Sophomore, 6-1, 278), DE Cam Robertson (Sophomore, 6-4, 238)
Key losses: None
Newcomers: Marcus Moore (Coffeyville Community College), Keith Smith (South Oak Cliff)
Biggest unanswered question: Will UNT’s returners take another step?
UNT returns several defensive linemen who contributed in 2022 and could take another step forward next season.
Vailea posted 44 tackles last season, when Brown added 40 tackles and 4.0 sacks. Johnson finished with 3.5 sacks. Each of those players should benefit from an additional year in UNT’s strength and conditioning program.
UNT needs those players to make a significant jump as it prepares to move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference. The challenge for most programs that move to a higher-level league is competing in the trenches.
UNT added a player who could provide some immediate help in Moore. New coach Eric Morris said UNT had to hold off several teams that tried to come in late and convince Moore to back out of his commitment to the Mean Green.
Moore is expected to play nose tackle spot this fall, when UNT is moving to a 3-3-5 system. His arrival will help matters and Smith looks like a star in the making after excelling at South Oak Cliff.
If UNT is to compete in the American, though, it will be up to players like Vailea, Johnson and Brown to help UNT hold up at the line of scrimmage.
Why 2023 production could be better: Experience is more important than anything when it comes to players’ development at the college level.
UNT got plenty of it in 2022.
Johnson transferred in from Abilene Christian, Vailea spent the 2021 season as a redshirt, while Brown was adjusting to the college level as a freshman that season.
All three gained a huge among of experience as key rotational players in 2022. Moore is another seasoned player and will join UNT’s core trio of returners to form a more experienced group for UNT to work with.
Why 2023 production could be worse: UNT’s core returners gained experience last season but it came at a lower level in C-USA than the Mean Green will play at in the American.
Moving to a new scheme will also require the defensive linemen the Mean Green return to find new positional homes.
UNT will need a huge defensive tackle to anchor the middle of its line. The Mean Green went down this road before with a three-man front and had Dion Novil to fill that role.
UNT doesn’t have a tackle who looks anything like Novil did when he beefed up to play nose tackle. The other two down linemen in a three-man front are also typically bigger players when compared to those in a four-man line.
Former UNT defensive coordinator Phil Bennett was a big believer in speed and quickness, even when it came to linemen. UNT’s tackles and ends might need to bulk up to play in the new system. Johnson played at 265 pounds last season, while Brown was 275.
Overall outlook: UNT’s line might not be the Mean Green’s biggest concern on defense. The secondary is No. 1, and it’s not particularly close.
But that doesn’t mean UNT doesn’t have some questions to answer up front. One of the big storylines to watch in the spring will be where UNT’s players end up fitting in.
Is Moore the answer at nose tackle? If he is, does he rotate with Brown, who was productive at that spot? Does Brown move to one of the other two down lineman spots?
Where do Jackson and Vailea fit in?
UNT has some solid players and a whole lot of questions to answer up front as it looks to build a line that will hold up in the American.
