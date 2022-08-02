Phil Bennett

North Texas defensive coordinator Phil Bennett will be able to use more of his playbook this season due to the experience and depth of the Mean Green’s defense.

 Manny Flores/UNT sports information

Phil Bennett has more than a few tricks in his arsenal after all these years as a defensive coordinator at programs across the country.

Being able to adapt and use talent effectively is what has made Bennett successful at places like Kansas State, Texas A&M and now North Texas.

Mazin Richards mug

Mazin Richards

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you