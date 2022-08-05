Dawson for transfers story
North Texas cornerback Devunte Dawson (24) works against wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin during fall practice at the Darrell R. Dickey Football Practice Facility. Dawson transferred from Central Florida in the offseason and is one of several key transfers UNT is hoping will make an impact this fall.

 Manny Flores/UNT sports information

Phil Bennett set the bar awfully high when it comes to improving North Texas’ defense during his debut campaign as the Mean Green’s defensive coordinator last fall.

No team in the country made a jump like UNT, at least not in terms of the number of yards allowed per game. The Mean Green cut their total by 144.3 while going from downright awful in 2020 to pretty good in 2021, when they allowed 382.4 yards per game.

Phil Bennett mug

Phil Bennett

UNT defensive transfer class

North Texas landed a host of defensive transfers in the offseason, both as scholarship players and walk-ons. The group is expected to make a significant impact The following is a look:

Pos. Player School
LB Trent Ayers Navarro JC
CB Devunte Dawson Central Florida
DE Tom Trieb College of DuPage
CB Zahodri Jackson Utah State
DL Kadren Johnson Abilene Christian
DL Will Latu Cisco JC
S Bryce Linder Blinn JC
LB Miquon Mayes UT Permian Basin
S Nick Nakwaasah Central Arkansas*
LB Mazin Richards Eastern New Mexico
DL Kaghen Roach Blinn JC
LB Sele Selefuti Golden West JC
*Out for the year due to injury

