North Texas cornerback Devunte Dawson (24) works against wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin during fall practice at the Darrell R. Dickey Football Practice Facility. Dawson transferred from Central Florida in the offseason and is one of several key transfers UNT is hoping will make an impact this fall.
Phil Bennett set the bar awfully high when it comes to improving North Texas’ defense during his debut campaign as the Mean Green’s defensive coordinator last fall.
No team in the country made a jump like UNT, at least not in terms of the number of yards allowed per game. The Mean Green cut their total by 144.3 while going from downright awful in 2020 to pretty good in 2021, when they allowed 382.4 yards per game.
The challenge now for UNT is to go from good to great, a task that had Bennett and his staff scouring the country for transfers to fill some significant holes in the lineup.
Most programs look to players leaving other Football Bowl Subdivision teams and the cream of the junior college crop for help. That was just a starting point for UNT, which brought together an eclectic class of transfers.
The more familiar Bennett becomes with the group as UNT’s season opener at UTEP on Aug. 27 nears, the more he believes it can help the Mean Green build on what they did last year.
“These guys are athletic and can play,” Bennett said. “They will allow us to play more guys and get into different packages.
“We needed to add some transfer talent.”
UNT landed a couple of Division I transfers as well as a few junior college additions, like most teams do to fill their needs.
Defensive backs Zahodri Jackson and Devunte Dawson arrived from Utah State and Central Florida, respectively. Tom Trieb was one of the top junior college defensive ends in the country and appears to be a lock to start after transferring in from College of DuPage in Illinois.
What makes UNT’s class stand out is that Bennett widened his search and added a few other potential impact players from elsewhere. Linebacker Mazin Richards was a standout at Division II Eastern New Mexico, and linebacker Miquan Mayes played at UT Permian Basin, another DII school.
Safety Nick Nakwaasah was in position to start after transferring from Central Arkansas, a Football Championship Subdivision school, before suffering a season-ending injury in spring practice.
Several of UNT’s additions are scholarship players. Others joined the team as walk-ons.
“We recruited every day and worked at it,” Bennett said. “I was looking on the portal for who we could get. We knew there are a lot of good players at DII who need a chance.”
The players UNT brought in are hungry to prove themselves and help the Mean Green continue their rise defensively.
“I can help this team,” Richards said. “That was my main reason for coming here. I wanted to make an impact. I’m going to show throughout fall camp that my ability can be used at the Division I level.”
There will be plenty of opportunities for Richards and the rest of UNT’s transfer class to contribute after the Mean Green lost so many key players from a year ago.
Twin defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy hit the transfer portal and landed at UCLA after combining for 26.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks.
The Mean Green also lost starting defensive tackles Dion Novil and Caleb Colvin as well as starting defensive backs Tyreke Davis and Makyle Sanders to graduation.
The group of players UNT landed to fill those voids is already jelling with UNT’s returners.
“We love playing together and competing every day,” Trieb said. “We have a competitive fire that we haven’t had on a team I have played for.”
Cornerback DeShawn Gaddie played a key role in UNT’s rise last year under Bennett and is confident the players the Mean Green added can help the team continue to improve.
“We brought in a lot of good transfers who are going to help us,” Gaddie said. “They are putting more pressure on guys because there is more competition for starting spots. Everyone is competing.”
