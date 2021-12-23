FRISCO — North Texas always seemed to have an answer defensively when it needed it during its late-season run to earn a berth in the Frisco Football Classic.
The Mean Green came up with a stop in overtime that helped them pull out a win over Rice and shut down UTSA when it mattered in a win that capped their regular season and sent them to a bowl.
That run of success defensively came to an end on Thursday at Toyota Stadium.
UNT needed a big game from its defense on a day its offense struggled and came up short in a 27-14 loss.
The Mean Green had a 14-10 lead in the second quarter before Miami ripped off the last 17 points of the game.
“We knew they are a well-coached team,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We were going to have to play a good game to have success. We made too many mistakes that prevented us from putting our best foot forward and winning that game.”
UNT didn’t make many mistakes defensively. The ones it did make were just enough for the Mean Green to see their five-game winning streak end.
UNT defensive back Sean-Thomas Faulkner was called for pass interference on third-and-4 to extend one Miami touchdown drive.
Jack Sorenson beat the Mean Green’s secondary deep for a 51-yard strike on a third-and-7 play in the third quarter. Miami scored five plays later on an 11-yard pass from Brett Gabbert to Nate Muersch that gave the RedHawks a 27-14 lead.
That touchdown all but put away UNT on a day its offense struggled.
Miami converted eight of its 17 third downs and held the ball for 38 minutes, 21 seconds.
Those are the types of mistakes UNT didn’t make during its five-game run to cap the regular season.
“It wasn’t our best performance as a defense,” defensive tackle Dion Novil said. “We gave up too many big plays, weren’t efficient on third downs and paid for it.”
