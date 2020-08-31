The North Texas athletics department is dealing with three active cases of COVID-19 following a round of tests conducted last week.
There are 20 members of the department who have recovered from an infection. UNT has now conducted 1,424 tests since its athletes, staff members and coaches began reporting back to campus in June, after the campus was shut down in March.
The latest round of tests was conducted just days before UNT’s football team opener against Houston Baptist on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
UNT has not released its testing results publicly. A source provided them to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday morning.
UNT is testing school officials and coaches in addition to athletes. The school has not identified which teams have athletes and coaches who have tested positive.
UNT football coach Seth Littrell indicated his entire roster as well as coaches and support staff would participate in the latest round of tests.
“We are on track,” Littrell said. “Our administration has done a good job with our testing.”
Conference USA announced Monday that it has adopted a plan to handle the pandemic. The plan’s standards include testing football players three times per week.
C-USA moved its fall sports other than football, including soccer and volleyball, to the spring.
UNT established a series of protocols designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among its athletes this summer. School officials as well as athletes and coaches have been pleased with the results.
“I feel pretty safe,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said earlier this offseason. “The coaches, Jeff Smith [the head of UNT’s sports medicine department] and his staff will make sure everything is clean and good for our health.”