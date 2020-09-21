North Texas is dealing with four active cases of COVID-19 across its athletics department following its latest round of testing conducted last week.
UNT has had 26 members of the department recover from infections. The school has conducted 3,442 total tests.
The university has not released its testing figures publicly. A UNT source provided them to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday morning.
UNT has not released which programs athletes or coaches who have tested positive are affiliated with.
UNT’s football team was down two of its best defensive players for a 65-35 loss to SMU on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. A school spokesman confirmed before the game that linebackers KD Davis and Tyreke Davis would not be unavailable for medical reasons. The spokesman declined to provide a more detailed explanation.
UNT coach Seth Littrell also declined to discuss the reasons behind his linebackers’ absence following the game beyond the statement the spokesman provided.
The school is testing its football players for COVID-19 three times per week to adhere to Conference USA standards.
UNT’s game against Texas A&M that was scheduled for Sept. 12 in College Station was canceled when the SEC went to a 10-game, conference-only schedule in the wake of the pandemic.
UNT is set to travel to Houston on Saturday for its final nonconference game of the season. Houston has not played this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Cougars’ games against Rice and Memphis were postponed. Houston was supposed to open its season against Baylor over the weekend after the teams added the game to their schedules earlier this month.
That game was later canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The pandemic forced UNT to shut down its campus in March. UNT officials established a series of protocols over the summer to ensure the safety of its athletes and staff members based on testing and social distancing.
The school’s athletes were tested when they began returning to campus in June. UNT also spread its football players out in different locker rooms to minimize contact and prevent infections from spreading,
UNT’s COIVD-19 protocols dictate that any player or coach who tests positive will be quarantined.
Linebacker Joe Ozougwu opted out of the season earlier this month, joining a growing list of players nationally who have elected not to play this season due to concerns over the virus. Ozougwu has entered the NCAA transfer portal and could elect to play his senior season at another school.
Following its last round of testing that came back a week ago, UNT had two active cases of COVID-19 and 23 members of the department who had recovered from an infection.