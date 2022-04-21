North Texas senior Lucie Devier hits a shot during the Mean Green’s win over Louisiana Tech in the opening round of the Conference USA tournament on Thursday at Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Sujay Lama felt like his team was capable of making a run in the Conference USA tournament long before the Mean Green left for the first round of the event at Middle Tennessee this week.
UNT took the first step toward reaching its coach’s goal on Thursday, when the Mean Green cruised to a 4-1 win over Louisiana Tech in the opening round at Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
UNT entered the tournament having lost nine of its last 10 matches but had several close calls along the way.
The Mean Green quickly got back on track and grabbed control of their opening-round match against the Lady Techsters when they won the doubles point. UNT went on to pick up the three singles wins it needed to move on the to the quarterfinals.
UNT is the No. 10 seed in the 14-team event and will face Florida International at 10 a.m. on Friday. FIU is the No. 2 seed.
“Today was about battling and finding a way to get the win,” Lama said after his team upsetting the Lady Techsters, the No. 7 seed. “We were resilient, and when the going got tough we were able to raise our level. I am super proud of how everyone on the team fought together.”
Saki Oyama and Liisa Vehvilainen got UNT off to a good start when they won their match at No. 2 doubles 6-2 over Najah Dawson and Tiffani Nash.
UNT’s No. 1 doubles team of Lucie Devier and Maria Ponomareva clinched the doubles point when they beat Ana Rodrigues and Leonie Schuknecht 6-3
Ponomareva swept Dawson 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles to give UNT a commanding lead.
Vehvilainen dropped the first set of her match at No. 4 singles against Tiffani Nash before coming back to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Devier clinched the match by beating Leonie Schuknecht 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 1 singles.
“I loved the way we were together and fought through adversity,” Devier said. “We showed our character on each court. Energy was going around and bringing the best out of us. We will do good recovery work now and be ready to be at our very best tomorrow.”