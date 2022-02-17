North Texas spent the last couple of weeks climbing back into the race for the Conference USA West Division title.
The Mean Green certainly looked like they’ll have staying power on Thursday.
Junior guard Quincy Noble continued to perform like one of the best players in the league and UNT cruised to a 76-45 win over Florida Atlantic at the Super Pit to push its winning streak to five.
The Mean Green came into the night in a logjam of four teams at the top of the West Division with six or seven wins and kept pace with their dominating win over the Owls.
“I am really proud of our team,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We were able to execute on both ends of the floor, held a team to 45 points and were solid defensively. We are hungry for stops and executed the game plan.”
That’s become the standard for UNT (13-10, 7-6) over the last few weeks during its winning streak that has pushed the Mean Green toward the top of the conference.
Southern Miss came into the night atop the division at 7-5, one game ahead of both UNT and Louisiana Tech. UAB was also in the mix at 6-5.
UNT will face UAB, Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech in its next three games.
“I feel good about the way are playing going into this stretch,” UNT guard Jazion Jackson said. “I’m confident.”
That feeling continued to grow following one of UNT’s best offensive performances of the season against the Owls (5-19, 1-12).
Noble scored a game-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and hit all but one of her five attempts from 3-point range.
The junior got plenty of support. Jackson and Kendall McGruder both added nine points for UNT, which had 12 players score.
Mitchell told her team when it was struggling earlier in the season that its chances to turn its season around hinged on its ability to have more players contribute in a significant way.
The Mean Green have answered that call late in the year.
“We’re playing well offensively because we are feeding off our defense and are finding new ways to score,” Noble said. “Everyone shows up at different times. When everyone is scoring, it makes is tougher to guard.”
UNT outscored FAU 16-0 in fast break points and outscored the Owls bench 33-7.
“We are executing offensively, the ball is moving, and we are getting great looks every single time,” Mitchell said.
FAU certainly didn’t have any answers for how to slow the Mean Green down. The Owls never led and trailed by double digits before the end of the first quarter.
Amber Gatson and Rita Pleskevich both scored 10 points for FAU and were the only Owls to score in double figures.
UNT held Rice to 42 points last week and has now limited its last two opponents to less than 50.
The Mean Green jumped all over FAU in the first half. UNT shot 58% (18 of 31) from the field and hit four 3-pointers while running out to a 42-24 halftime lead.
“Our defense helped us takes control,” Jackson said. “We didn’t give them anything in the first quarter. That set the tone early.”
UNT cruised from there on a night it extended its winning streak and picked up momentum for a series of key games over the next few days.
The Mean Green beat Southern Miss and lost to Louisiana Tech earlier this season. UNT beat UAB in the second game of its current winning streak.
UNT believes it has improved since it played those games.
“I am of the belief that if you take care of business, business will take care of you,” Mitchell said. “As long as we keep doing what we need to do to win, it will work out like we want it to.”