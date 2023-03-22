North Texas is moving quickly to find a new leader for its women’s basketball program following the departure of longtime coach Jalie Mitchell earlier this week.
UNT and Mitchell announced that she had left the program on Monday.
Mitchell’s departure offers new athletic director Jared Mosley the opportunity to make the second major hire of his tenure since taking over the program in December. He was also heavily involved in UNT’s football coaching search that ended with the school hiring Eric Morris.
Mosley has already begun interviewing candidates for the job, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
The UNT men’s basketball team is set to play Wisconsin in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday.
UNT could look to quickly get a new coach for its women’s team in place before that game.
The school has a lot to sell as it looks for its next coach. UNT recently added a basketball weight room at the Super Pit and is located in a hotbed for women’s basketball talent in Dallas-Fort Worth.
UNT is also making the jump from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference this summer.
Here are a few coaches who could be possibilities for UNT.
Mark Kellogg, Stephen F. Austin head coach
Kellogg has built a consistent winner at SFA and is coming off a 27-7 season and an appearance in the Women’s NIT.
The Ladyjacks made the NCAA tournament in the spring of 2022 as a No. 12 seed and have played in the postseason in six straight years.
Kellogg fits the mold of coaches UNT hired under former athletic director Wren Baker, who preferred coaches who have proven that they can win at a variety of levels and circumstances. Mosley was involved in the hires UNT made during Baker’s tenure before moving up a spot to become UNT’s athletic director.
Kellogg served as the head coach at Northwest Missouri State and West Texas A&M before taking over at SFA and has a 195-55 record with two NCAA tournament appearances with the Ladyjacks.
UNT got a close look at Kellogg this season. SFA hammered UNT 80-49 early this year.
Jason Burton, Texas A&M-Commerce head coach
Burton guided Texas A&M-Commerce through the transition to competing on the Division I level this season, when the Lady Lions advanced to the semifinals of the Southland Conference tournament.
A&M-Commerce finished 14-19 in its first season on the DI level while battling a series of injuries. The Lady Lions advanced to the DII NCAA tournament in four straight seasons before making the jump to the DI level.
Burton has spent nine seasons at A&M-Commerce and is the program’s all-time winningest coach.
JC Carter, Texas Tech associate head coach
Carter has played a key role in building a host of programs as an assistant coach and is the associate head coach at Texas Tech, which will play at Arkansas on Friday in the NIT.
He was previously an assistant at Florida State and Utah State.
