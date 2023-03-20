UNT-OSU advance
Buy Now

The Mean Green huddle up during a timeout Sunday afternoon in the second round of the NIT at the Super Pit.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

North Texas guard Rubin Jones has watched as the number of teams left playing in college basketball has dwindled on a nearly daily basis.

Abou Ousmane mug 22-23

Abou Ousmane

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags