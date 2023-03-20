North Texas guard Rubin Jones has watched as the number of teams left playing in college basketball has dwindled on a nearly daily basis.
The NCAA tournament has reached the Sweet 16, while UNT is one of just eight teams left in the National Invitation Tournament heading into its showdown with Oklahoma State on Tuesday night in Stillwater.
A win would send UNT on to the NIT semifinals at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
“We are definitely excited,” Jones said. “There are not too many teams playing at this time of year. It’s great to still be going with the guys.”
UNT is facing the prospect of trying to keep that run going without one of its top players. Junior forward Abou Ousmane missed the Mean Green’s win over Sam Houston on Sunday while attending to a family matter.
UNT coach Grant McCasland said Monday morning as the team prepared to leave for Stillwater that he is unsure if Ousmane will be available.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the big fella,” UNT guard Tylor Perry said. “We know he’s having some family issues. That’s the main priority, to make sure he’s OK.”
Ousmane has been a force for UNT throughout the season. He’s averaging 11.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, a total that is all the more impressive considering the Mean Green average 64.7 points per game and play at the slowest pace in the country.
Matching up with OSU without Ousmane would be a challenge for UNT. The Cowboys have plenty of size inside with 7-foot-1 center Moussa Cisse and 6-foot-9 forward Kalib Boone.
Boone is averaging 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while Cisse is adding 6.6 points and 8.1 rebounds.
“They are one of the best shot blocking teams in the country,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said of the Cowboys, who have 170 blocks on the season. “They don’t give you many easy baskets inside the arc. Any time you play against that kind of length, it takes some getting used to.
“We’re going to have to get better throughout the course of the game, find different ways to score and handle their physicality.”
UNT has met similar challenges throughout the year and is coming off one of its best shooting performances in recent memory from the perimeter. The Mean Green went 16-for-29 from 3-point range in an NIT quarterfinal win over Sam Houston on Sunday.
Jones made all five of his attempts on the way to scoring a career-high 17 points. Perry hit six 3s on his way to scoring 23 points.
“We can keep shooting like that,” Jones said. “When shots are falling, it gives everyone confidence to keep shooting. The energy in the building was crazy. We will ride that into the next game.”
UNT knows connecting from the perimeter will be critical against OSU. The Mean Green lead the nation in scoring defense with an average of 55.6 points allowed per game.
The Cowboys rank just outside the top 50 at 65.9, an impressive total considering the caliber of competition they face in the Big 12.
UNT heads into its showdown with the Cowboys having won five of its last six games and has rolled in each of its first two NIT games. The Mean Green beat Alcorn State 69-53 in the opening round.
UNT’s lone loss in that span came in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament to UAB.
“That loss fueled us,” Perry said. “We didn’t want to leave this season with that bitter taste in our mouths. It helped us come out and play the way that we have.
“Now it’s about coming out and keeping it going.”
UNT has done just that and is now one win away from heading to Las Vegas for the NIT semifinals.
“When you get to this point, getting to Las Vegas does become the motivation,” McCasland said. “Earlier we just wanted to win a game. Now winning a game gets us to Las Vegas. It’s definitely something these guys would love to do.”
