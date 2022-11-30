Ridge Texada has dozens of plays to look back on from a breakout season to build his confidence heading into one North Texas’ biggest games in recent years.
The sophomore cornerback returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown in a win over Florida Atlantic and has racked up one pass breakup after another over the last few weeks.
And yet, it’ll be one of the few plays Texada didn’t make that will be in the back of his mind when the Mean Green take on UTSA in the Conference USA championship game on Friday in San Antonio.
Texada was locked in man coverage with De’Corian Clark in the closing seconds of UNT’s regular season meeting with UTSA and gave up a touchdown on a fade route with 15 seconds left in the Roadrunners’ 31-27 win.
“It was a bad taste for me, especially with that last play,” Texada said. “We want our revenge. After that game, we knew we were going to be back playing them again in the conference championship.”
UNT (7-5) has won three of its four games since falling to the Roadrunners (10-2) to become bowl eligible. The Mean Green clinched a spot in the C-USA title game last week with a win over Rice.
There might not be a player on UNT’s roster who better exemplifies what the Mean Green have accomplished after being picked to finish fifth in C-USA’s preseason poll than Texada. The 5-foot-8 sophomore has been an underdog ever since his days at Frisco Centennial.
Texada, who was lightly recruited, started out playing at the Football Championship Subdivision level and began this season as a backup.
All Texada has done since is make plays. He enters the C-USA title game in a tie for fourth nationally with 18 passes defended, four behind Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell’s 22.
“You can really see the confidence he’s gained throughout the season,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He’s made a ton of big-time plays for us.
“It’s exciting to get a glimpse of his upside and how good he can be.”
A family legacy
Playing a key role for a team on the major college level was Texada’s dream ever since he was young. Considering his family’s football history, it’s a goal he seemed destined to meet. Texada’s father, Keith, played wide receiver at Louisiana Tech, while his older brothers, Ranthony and Raleigh, played for TCU and Baylor, respectively.
“They definitely taught me a lot growing up that has helped me at the college level,” Texada said. “They told me what I had to do to prepare and play at a high level in big games. They helped motivate me.”
That extra bit of coaching helped Texada play at a level few thought he could reach of out of Centennial. He was a first-team All-District selection both as a cornerback and wide receiver but didn’t attract the interest of colleges like his brothers did because he was undersized at 5-foot-8.
Texada landed at McNeese State largely because former Baylor assistant coach Jim Gush was at the school and recruited both of his brothers while he was on the Bears’ staff.
Texada transferred to UNT after Littrell hired Phil Bennett as his defensive coordinator. Bennett quickly added Gush, his longtime friend, as his linebackers coach.
The break was just what Texada needed. He started three games for UNT last season and worked through some ups and downs.
Texada started out as a backup this fall before the Mean Green lost starting cornerback John Davis Jr. for the season due to an injury in their season-opening win over UTEP.
“When Ranthony came home from playing in Canada and Raleigh was waiting on his next move after being cut by the Packers, they took him out on the field and worked with him,” Keith Texada said. “They worked on his eyes, footwork and situations. The coaches are teaching the same things at North Texas, but it’s a tremendous advantage to have brothers who have played in big games against great quarterbacks. They have helped him.”
Texada broke up two passes in a loss at Memphis in the fifth game of the season and turned a corner the next week when he broke up four passes and intercepted two more in a win over Florida Atlantic.
Texada brought the first of those interceptions back 58 yards for touchdown and returned the second 60 yards to the FAU 1-yard line.
Texada has been a different player since. He extended his run of games with multiple pass breakups that stood at two following UNT’s win over FAU to five before teams cut back on how many times they are challenging him.
“I’m proud of Ridge,” senior linebacker and team captain KD Davis said. “A lot of people overlooked him because of his size. Everyone wants guys of a certain size, but it’s heart that matters. Ridge has heart. It doesn’t matter if you’re 6-6. Ridge is going to stand in front of you and give you a challenge. It’s not going to be easy against him.”
𝙒𝙚'𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩.@ridge_texada sets the Mean Green up with the early advantage.#GMG pic.twitter.com/EukwvsHeFl— North Texas Football (@MeanGreenFB) October 22, 2022
Another shot at UTSA
Texada’s growth has helped him rise to the top of the national leaders list in passes defended. He has three interceptions and 15 pass breakups. Those categories account for passes defended.
“I definitely thought I was capable,” Texada said. “I just had to go out there and do it. My confidence grew each week. Teams kept throwing at me. I had to make the plays.”
More often than not, Texada has made those plays. The touchdown catch he gave up in the closing seconds of UNT’s loss to UTSA was the exception.
The Roadrunners needed just 83 seconds to drive 75 yards in seven plays, including a 33-yard catch and run from Frank Harris to tight end Oscar Cardenas with 36 seconds left. UTSA rushed to the line and saw Texada in a one-on-one situation with Clark, a 6-foot-3 senior.
Texada had intercepted a pass from Harris earlier in the game. The veteran qurterback went after him again and lofted a perfect fade pass to the corner of the end zone where Clark leaped into the air and pulled it in.
The two plays — the interception and the touchdown — show the challenges of playing cornerback. There are incredible highs and opportunities to make game-changing plays as well as times where a wide receiver wins the battle.
“I’ve never seen a corner who hasn’t given up a big one,” Littrell said. “You have to be mentally tough enough to bounce back. Ridge has done that.”
Texada learned from the experience and has held up better in one-on-one situations.
“Ridge learned from that play against UTSA,” Keith Texada said. “He didn’t give Rice’s receivers space to work with on the fade ball.”
UNT’s win over the Owls earned the Mean Green a spot in the C-USA title game and another shot against UTSA.
It’s exactly what Texada has been waiting for in his breakout season.
“I had to move on, but that play is still in the back of my head,” Texada said. “I want another shot.”
That’s just what UNT and Texada will get on Friday.