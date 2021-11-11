Ridge Texada fielded the same question over and over during his high school career at Frisco Centennial.
Texada comes from a football family. His father, Keith, played at Louisiana Tech, while both of his older brothers were top-level recruits.
Ranthony starred at TCU and is playing in the Canadian League, while Raleigh Texada is now a starter at Baylor.
“There was a lot of pressure coming up in high school,” Texada said. “Everyone would ask if I was going to be as good as my brothers. They told me to be myself.”
Texada followed that advice and is seeing his approach pay off at North Texas. The freshman cornerback transferred in from McNeese State in the offseason and has gradually worked his way into a key role for the Mean Green, who will take on UTEP on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
Texada established himself as one of UNT’s top backup defensive backs early in the season. A run of injuries landed Texada in the starting lineup in each of the last two weeks.
Texada capitalized on the opportunity and helped the Mean Green pull out wins over Rice and Southern Miss to keep their bowl hopes alive.
UNT (3-6, 2-3 Conference USA) still needs to win its final three games to become bowl eligible at 6-6, beginning with its game against the Miners (6-3, 3-2).
Texada posted six tackles, including a tackle for loss, in UNT’s win over Rice and came back to add three more tackles last week in the Mean Green’s win over Southern Miss. He has 12 tackles and a pass breakup on the season while playing in all nine of UNT’s games.
“I’m proud of Ridge,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “When your opportunities come you have to make the most of them.
“He has stepped up and made plays for us.”
The situation was exactly what Texada envisioned when he transferred to UNT in the offseason after a short stay at McNeese.
Texada finished with 10 tackles in seven games during McNeese’s season, which was moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He could have continued his career with the Cowboys after starting one game in his first season at the school but wanted to test himself at a higher level of football.
UNT linebackers coach Jim Gush recruited Texada while he was on McNeese’s staff.
“I was always close with coach Gush,” Texada said. “He gave me an opportunity.
“It was a risk coming here, but I trusted him and [defensive coordinator] Phil Bennett. North Texas was a good situation for me, and it’s closer to home.”
The chances that Texada would see significant time seemed slim at the beginning of the season. UNT had veteran cornerbacks John Davis Jr. and Quinn Whitlock returning.
The Mean Green had to find someone to step in when they lost both to injury in a loss to Liberty on Oct. 23. Whitlock is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
Texada was ready for his opportunity after spending the early part of the season studying under cornerbacks coach Jarred Holley.
“I stayed ready,” Texada said. “I always had it in the back of my mind that you never know what is going to happen. My brothers told me to stay patient. I was ready when my time came.”
That was no surprise to the rest of UNT’s players.
“Ridge has been doing great,” UNT quarterback Austin Aune said. “I faced him in practice earlier in the year. He’s worked on his technique with coach Holley and is much improved.”
Texada knew he made the right decision to transfer to UNT after his breakout performance against Rice.
“I wanted to know if I could play at this level,” Texada said. “That game showed me that I can.”
Davis is expected back on Saturday when UNT faces UTEP. The junior’s return could bump Texada from the lineup.
Even if that is the case, it won’t change Texada’s approach.
“My goal is to work as hard as I can the rest of the season and carve out a role here,” Texada said.
No matter what happens from here on out, Texada is convinced he made the right decision when he transferred to UNT.
He bet on himself being able to compete at the top level of college football and turned out to be right.
“I wasn’t heavily recruited but believed in myself,” Texada said. “I just needed a chance.”