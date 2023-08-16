Eric Morris spent some time recently reminiscing about the old days with cornerback John Davis.
It’s an unlikely scenario for a coach and a player still suiting up on Saturdays.
Even in the era of five-year careers, players seem to come and go in a flash in college football. Davis is different. This is year No. 7 for the former Euless Trinity standout, who will likely end up filling a key role when North Texas opens its season with a game against Cal on Sept. 2.
Davis’ career mirrors a marathon, one that started at Texas Tech all the way back in 2017, when Morris was the Red Raiders’ offensive coordinator and inside receivers coach.
“We were laughing about it the other day and telling some old stories,” Morris said. “John is long, fast and competitive. It’s been fun to see him bring some juice to practice.”
That juice is the biggest reason Davis is still playing after all these years. He’s had plenty of reason to walk away, none bigger than the knee injury he suffered in UNT’s season opener last fall.
Davis played sparingly in three seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to UNT, where he quickly became an impact player. He started 16 games in 2020 and 2021 combined.
Davis’ 17th start changed the course of his career. He was running stride for stride with UTEP running back Reynaldo Flores as they headed down the field in UNT’s season opener at the Sun Bowl.
Davis got tangled up with Flores near the end zone and was helped off the field after twisting his right knee.
“It wasn’t really painful,” Davis said. “I was ready to go back out there. They did a lot of different tests.”
UNT’s trainers told Davis they thought he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.
“I was in denial until we got the MRI,” Davis said. “It happens. I got into rehab.”
There was no guarantee at that point that Davis would ever play again. Torn ACLs can be tricky, particularly for cornerbacks and other skill position players.
He also needed a waiver from the NCAA to play a final season seven years after he started his college career.
Davis was confident all along that he would receive that waiver, one that arrived in the offseason, just like UNT hoped. He was well into the rehab process at that point.
“It was a long road back, a tough 10 months with a lot of highs and lows,” Davis said. “I learned during rehab that there are strides you have to make. When I hit a wall along the way, I kept going. I was able to make it back.”
The biggest challenge has been regaining the confidence cornerbacks must posses to succeed on the college level.
“I wasn’t able to play with the guys last year when they went all the way to the conference championship game,” Davis said. “That fueled me coming off the injury. Getting that swagger back was important. If you don’t have that swagger, you can’t play defensive back.”
UNT wide receiver Trey Cleveland has known Davis for years and can sense his confidence has returned. They were teammates at Texas Tech.
“He’ll help us for sure,” Cleveland said. “I’ve been going against John since I was at Texas Tech. It’s always fun to get back on the field, compete with him and talk a little trash. He’s competitive.”
Davis has become a leader and a voice of reason for UNT, a role that goes with the territory after six seasons playing on the college level.
“John’s a cool, friendly guy who is competitive on the field and a leader for us,” Cleveland said.
Davis’ return comes at what seems like a perfect time for UNT. The Mean Green are moving to a 3-3-5 scheme that will have UNT playing with an additional safety on the field this fall.
UNT also lost three key players in its secondary after last season. Starting cornerback DeShawn Gaddie transferred to Ole Miss. Safeties Sean-Thomas Faulkner and Quinn Whitlock graduated.
UNT has All-Conference USA cornerback Ridge Texada back but has a void at its other cornerback spot, where Davis will compete with Loronzo Thompson and some of UNT’s top freshmen for playing time.
“It’s going to be a big year for John,” Texada said. “We need him this year. He’s getting acclimated again.”
Davis has come a long way to get to that point after tearing his ACL.
“It’s going to be on my mind the rest of my life, but I feel very comfortable with my knee,” Davis said.
Having an old mentor in Morris there to help him through his return has helped Davis.
“I can’t thank coach Morris enough for allowing me to come back,” Davis said. “Compliance did a great job to help me get the waiver so I could play.
“It’s crazy how everything comes full circle.”
