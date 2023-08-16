John Davis newsletter
Buy Now

North Texas cornerback John Davis breaks up a pass intended for Northwestern State wide receiver Jay Griffin IV during the 2021 season. Davis has come back from a knee injury that kept him out nearly all of last season.

 DRC file photo

Eric Morris spent some time recently reminiscing about the old days with cornerback John Davis.

John Davis mug 2023

John Davis

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0