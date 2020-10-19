The North Texas athletics department continues to hold down the number of coronavirus infections it is dealing with. UNT has one active case following its latest round of testing.
That last round of tests was conducted late last week before the Mean Green football team knocked off Middle Tennessee on Saturday in its first road game of the season.
The school has conducted 6,642 tests since its football players, coaches and administrative staff began returning to campus in June. UNT had shut down its campus in March.
There are 34 members of the department who have recovered from an infection. UNT has not revealed if the people who have suffered from infections are athletes, coaches or members of the school’s administrative staff.
The school has also not released its figures on infections or testing publicly. A school source provided them to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday morning.
UNT had seen the number of infections it is dealing with decline for three straight weeks before this week’s results came in. The school did not have an active case last week.
The Mean Green have lost two football games to the pandemic so far this season. UNT was scheduled to play at Houston on Sept. 26. That game was called off due to a series of infections within UNT’s program that made it impossible for the Mean Green to play the Cougars.
UNT’s game at Texas A&M on Sept 12 was called off when the SEC went to a 10-game, conference-only schedule.
UNT has kept the rest of its schedule intact. UNT coach Seth Littrell has credited the members of UNT’s administration for implementing a series of protocols that have helped limit the number of infections in the school’s athletics department.
UNT has spread its football players out in locker rooms, limited the number of players working out in weight rooms at the same time and put a testing regimen in place. UNT is following Conference USA’s standard of testing football players three times per week.
The spread of the coronavirus forced C-USA schools to postpone two games over the weekend.
Southern Miss had a series of infections that caused the school to postpone its game at UTEP. Florida International also had a coronavirus outbreak and postponed its game at Charlotte.
UNT is off this week and is next scheduled to play Oct. 31 at UTEP.