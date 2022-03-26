North Texas entered its first scrimmage of spring practice on Saturday hoping to find some chemistry in a passing game that fell flat at times last season.
UNT had to do it without one of the receivers it was counting on to add some playmaking ability to its offense.
Detraveon Brown tore the anterior crucitate ligament in his knee in practice on Wednesday, an injury that will keep him out throughout the spring and will likely shelf him for most if not all of the 2022 season.
“It will be tough, but I will attack rehab and come back,” Brown said after watching the Mean Green work out from the sideline.
There might not be a bigger challenge for UNT in the spring than finding a way to upgrade a passing game that produced just 197.1 yards per game last season.
Part of UNT’s issue in 2021 was it lost starting outside receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush to season-ending injuries in the span of less than a week last fall. Both played in just two games and are still recovering from the injuries they suffered last year.
Bush broke his leg in a loss to SMU, while Shorter injured his foot in practice.
Brown caught eight passes for 170 yards and a touchdown last season, when he caught a 58-yard strike from Austin Aune to set up than Ethan Mooney’s game-winning field goal with seven seconds left in a 20-17 win over UTEP.
“It was brutal to see Detraveon go down,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “Injuries are part of it. You have to enjoy each day and snap. He will work hard to get back.”
UNT was forced to adjust without Brown and struggled at times offensively. The Mean Green scored three touchdowns over the course of the scrimmage.
Backup running back Preston Landis scored on a 10-yard run and also plunged in from a yard out. UNT’s other touchdown came on a an 8-yard pass from Jace Ruder to Jay Maclin.
Ruder started the first four games of last season before Aune took over. The two are competing with transfers JD Head and Stone Earle for the starting job.
Aune was up first in the scrimmage and marched UNT down the field and into field goal range on his first two opportunities.
“We played OK offensively and ran the ball well,” Littrell said. “Aune had a good day. He moved the ball with both groups [UNT’s first- and second-team offense]. We tried to get all of those quarterbacks reps.
“Stone and JD are in day five and did some good things. They are getting more comfortable. We are excited about those guys.”
Saturday’s scrimmage gave UNT’s offense a place to start from as it looks to continue its growth while sorting through a wide-open quarterback battle.
“It comes down to executing and keeping momentum as you go down the field,” Ruder said. “Once you get in the red zone, you need to have the mindset of winning every time and not taking no for an answer.
“Today was a good learning experience.”
Littrell is expecting his quarterbacks to grow from that experience, particularly those who are new to the program.
“The new guys have only been through the install one time,” Littrell said of Head and Earle. “Both of those guys are smart and are getting more comfortable. I’m excited to see how they progress.
“That room is much better from where we were a year ago.”
UNT’s defense didn’t make finding a way to move the ball easy for the Mean Green’s quarterbacks. John Davis intercepted a pass from Head, which was just one of several plays UNT’s defense made while dominating the scrimmage.
“We did pretty well,” UNT defensive back Quinn Whitlock said. “We started off slow and were feeling things out. We are building that chemistry and figuring out what people can and can’t do.”
That process could have Whitlock on the move. The senior played with UNT’s first-team defense at Eagle, the hybrid safety-linebacker spot in coordinator Phil Bennett’s scheme after playing cornerback last season.
“I think I will be at the eagle this fall,” Whitlock said. “Coach Bennett said he needed an eagle. We had a lot of depth at safety and corner.
“I played a lot of safety in high school and junior college. I have a feel for it.”
UNT frequently uses players in different spots during the spring to build depth and prepare them to fill roles in a variety of situations.
Some of those players are beginning to emerge in the early stages of spring practice. Redshirt freshman linebacker Sifa Leota continues to show signs he could help the Mean Green this fall and saw time with UNT’s first-team defense that dominated most of the way.
“There was a lot we can learn from and improve on,” Ruder said. “The attitude and effort were good all day. At the end of the day, we have to execute. We did a pretty good job of that offensively.
“There are situations where coach Bennett is bringing the house. We can learn from them.”
Littrell was happy with the way UNT’s offense did just that on a day it was once again without at least one of its top wide receivers. Last season, it was Shorter and Bush UNT had to live without.
Now it’s Brown.
“For day five there was a lot of good competition,” Littrell said. “It went back and forth. There will be a lot of things we have to clean up, but that was expected.”