Prosper Rock Hill tight end Matt Wagner heard a whole lot about North Texas from his offensive coordinator over the last few months.
Derek Thompson had quite the career as a quarterback at UNT and guided the Mean Green to a win over UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 season.
That connection gave Wagner insight on UNT’s program and helped the Mean Green land his commitment recently.
COMMITTED💚‼️ #GMG #WinTheDay— Matt Wagner (@Matt_Wagner08) July 14, 2022
-@MeanGreenFB @CoachAMayes @SethLittrell @MikeBloesch @coachmarkwilk @DerekThompson_7 @RockHillFB1 @recruitgfx pic.twitter.com/Il8DbqqP8Q
“Coach Thompson is one of the reasons North Texas started recruiting me,” Wagner said. “He said UNT has an awesome environment and that his years there were some of the best of his life. He said it’s a great program and is only going up from here.”
Wagner’s recruiting process followed a similar trajectory. Rock Hill is a new high school with a young football program that is off the beaten path for college recruiters.
Wagner, who is 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, caught eight passes and scored on three of those receptions in a run-heavy offense last season, when he earned first-team All-District 5-6A honors.
Thompson used Wagner in the passing game more in spring practice. Wagner also showed his abilities as a receiver in the 7-on-7 summer passing leagues.
His performance in those settings attracted the attention of college recruiters who might not have been familiar with Rock Hill previously.
Wagner was offered a scholarship by a host of teams that compete on the Football Championship Subdivision level, including Lamar and Southeast Missouri State. Wyoming and Boise State were among the Football Bowl Subdivision programs that showed interest.
Wagner passed on those opportunities largely because of the relationship he built with UNT tight ends coach Adrian Mayes.
“Coach Mayes was awesome,” Wagner said. “He is one of the coolest coaches I have ever met. North Texas invited me to camp. I watched practice and toured the facility. It was amazing and felt like home.
“I can see myself at North Texas for the next four years. I talked with my family about it and committed.”
Wagner is the fifth player to commit to the Mean Green in the class of 2023 and the first tight end. Tight ends have been an important part of UNT’s offense under coach Seth Littrell.
Tight end Jason Pirtle ranked second on the team with 41 receptions last season.
“The way North Texas uses tight ends was a heavy reason I committed there,” Wagner said. “They didn’t play a snap without a tight end on the field. That’s appealing to me.”