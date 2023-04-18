UNT defensive line story

North Texas defensive lineman Kadren Johnson lines up in practice this spring. UNT’s defensive linemen are adjusting to a new scheme with a three-man front.

 UNT sports information

Kortlin Rausaw was a tad lost at times in the early stages of spring practice a few weeks ago. The sophomore wasn’t alone in that regard among North Texas defensive linemen.

Kortlin Rausaw

Kortlin Rausaw
Demerick Gary mug

Demerick Gary

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0