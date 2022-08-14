Walter Priestley was on his way back to Houston on Saturday following an event for University of North Texas lettermen when he stopped to see Michael Hickmon at his home.
The old UNT teammates spent an hour watching film of the youth football teams Hickmon coached that had become his passion in life.
Hickmon, a former UNT running back, was killed just hours later in a shooting at his son's game in Lancaster. He was 43.
Mike Hickmon II, 9, played for the DEA Dragons youth football team his father coached.
“What I remember most about Mike is his dedication to his son, youth athletics and his family,” Priestley said Sunday night. “He enjoyed coaching football and track and field. He had just gotten back from the AAU national track meet. He enjoyed being around kids.”
Police have identified Yaqub Salik Talib — brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib — as the suspected shooter.
The incident took place at Lancaster Community Park, according to a news release from Lancaster police.
"Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew," the release said. "During the disagreement, the opposing coaching staff[s] were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male."
News of Hickmon’s death quickly spread among UNT’s former players and coaches. They remembered him as a loyal teammate and admired the way he had dedicated himself to family and coaching following his college career.
Hickmon played for the Mean Green from 1998-2002, when he was known among teammates as a calming influence at a key time in program history. Darrell Dickey took over as UNT’s head coach heading into the 1998 season, the Mean Green’s fourth in the Division I-A ranks after moving up from I-AA.
UNT struggled to find its footing at the top level of college football before breaking through. The Mean Green won the first of four straight Sun Belt Conference titles in 2001 and beat the University of Cincinnati in the 2002 New Orleans Bowl to cap an 8-5 season that ranks as of the best seasons in program history.
Hickmon was a veteran presence for the teams that ushered in a memorable era for UNT's football program.
“Mike was a mentor for the younger guys,” former UNT quarterback Scott Hall said. “He was an old soul. Even in his 20s, he was very wise. He was calm, laid-back and had wise words for us, whether it was before or after a game.”
Hickmon rushed for 718 yards and five touchdowns in five seasons at UNT. His best year came in 1999, when he rushed for 302 yards. Three years later, Hickmon scored three touchdowns in a 38-27 win over New Mexico State University that clinched UNT's second Sun Belt title.
Hickmon was teammates with fellow running backs Patrick Cobbs, Kevin Galbreath and Ja’Quay Wilburn, who went on to Hall of Fame careers at UNT.
Former UNT assistant coach Bruce Bell credited Hickmon with helping establish the competitive atmosphere that let the Mean Green’s running backs thrive.
Hickmon hosted Adrian Awasom and Ja’Mel Branch on their recruiting visits to UNT. Both signed with the Mean Green and went on to become key members of UNT’s Sun Belt championship teams. All three played key roles in UNT winning 26 straight Sun Belt games, a run that spanned from 2001-04 and ranks as one of the landmark achievements in the past 25 years of UNT athletics.
“Anything we needed, Mike was there for us,” Branch said. “He made some key blocks and runs and was always at the right place at the right time.”
Bell lived in Duncanville early in his tenure at UNT and often gave Hickmon a ride home on weekends. The two became friends after Hickmon’s playing career and would often see each other at UNT alumni events, where the conversation frequently turned to youth football.
“Mike would send me clips of his son and ask me what I thought,” Bell said. “We stayed in touch that way.”
Branch recently spoke to Hickmon, who called to inquire about a dog Branch was selling. They ended up talking about Hickmon’s family and the players he spent his time developing.
“He was coaching, and his kids were growing up,” Branch said. “It made you really proud of how far he had come and how he had become even more of a father figure to his kids. He was a special guy.”
The Hickmon family released a statement shortly after his death.
"On behalf of the Hickmon family we would like to thank everyone for the onslaught of [love] we've received," the statement said. "This is a very difficult time for our family and community. Michael was our everything. He was incredibly kind and generous. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He could also be sarcastic and drive you crazy. But we loved him, because all of those things made him, him."
"Mike loved his family. He adored his wife. He loved being a dad and grandpa. He was a great provider. The best brother you could ask for. He loved football and boxing. He went to as many fights as he could. He loved boxing so much, he also worked boxing matches. He loved to travel. Our family is grieving. Hard. Right now, we don't see an end to our grief. But what I know for sure is we will find a way to move forward. We don't have a choice. We miss him immensely. We always will. We will love him forever."