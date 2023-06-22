One of the biggest rivalries in North Texas athletics will take center stage today, dead in the heart of the offseason.
UNT picked up a commitment from fast-rising offensive lineman Davion Hurth all the way back in early April. The Mesquite Horn standout will visit UTSA today.
Hurth confirmed late Wednesday night that he is headed to San Antonio to see what the Roadrunners have to offer.
When it comes to teams UNT competes with on a regular basis, there are two that have come to stand out as key rivals — SMU and UTSA.
The Mean Green and Roadrunners have played a series of important and occasionally epic games over the last few years. UTSA beat UNT in a thriller in the regular season last year and came back to beat the Mean Green again in the CUSA title game.
Hurth’s visit to UTSA is just the latest sign that the rivalry has bled over into recruiting as the teams prepare to move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference on July 1.
UNT has gotten off to a fast start in recruiting and has eight players committed in what will be coach Eric Morris’ first full recruiting cycle after taking over the program in December.
UTSA won Conference USA titles in each of the last two seasons and is also off to an impressive start with four highly regarded players committed.
It can be tough to tell just how much schools covet players. Programs prioritize certain prospects and might have others further down in the pecking order of who they would like to sign.
Hurth is clearly a top target for both programs and is just one of several players committed to either UNT or UTSA who have scholarship offers from both schools.
South Oak Cliff defensive backs Brandon Jones and Kerry Williams are two of the top players in UNT’s class thus far. Both had offers from UTSA when they committed to the Mean Green.
DeSoto offensive lineman Ronnell McLain narrowed his list of suitors to UNT and UTSA before committing to the Mean Green this spring.
All four of the players who have committed to UTSA were also offered by UNT. Two are from the Dallas area. Quarterback Noah Lugo and tight end Nate Markiewicz are from Haslet Eaton and McKinney North, respectively.
UNT’s hope is to hang on to Hurth, who has seen interest pick up in signing him over the last few weeks. The interior lineman chose UNT over UTSA and Texas State after attending one of the Mean Green’s spring scrimmages.
“They brought the energy for the first scrimmage of the spring,” Hurth said at the time. “Even my mom said something. The players were hyped up even before it started. I liked their energy.”
Hurth has seen his recruiting process pick up steam since.
Memphis, Utah State, UAB and Louisiana Tech have all offered since he committed to UNT.
Hurth has remained committed to the Mean Green as those offers have come in. He’ll see UTSA today as the rivalry between the two schools continues in the offseason.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.