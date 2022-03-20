North Texas coach Grant McCasland fought to contain his emotions on Sunday night following the latest in a series of last-second looks at a game-winner from Tylor Perry.
UNT’s star guard had come through so many times throughout a memorable season. He hit shots that put the Mean Green over the top in thrilling wins over Louisiana Tech and UAB.
This time, Perry’s shot in the closing seconds of overtime in UNT’s second-round game against Virginia in the National Invitation Tournament hit the backboard and rim before bouncing away. The miss ended a thrilling comeback against the Cavaliers that ultimately came up short in a 71-69 overtime loss at the Super Pit.
UNT rallied from a six-point deficit in regulation to force overtime and came back from seven points down late in extra period to pull within one before seeing its season end in heartbreaking fashion.
“All year you guys have seen me hit big shots. That’s just life. Tonight, it didn’t go my way. It hurts. Playing the last game with JJ, Drez and TB is the toughest thing,” Perry said of seniors JJ Murray, Mardrez McBride and Thomas Bell. “To know that I’m not going to see them in the locker room and practice anymore is tough.”
The loss brought one of the better seasons in recent program history to a close. UNT won the Conference USA regular season title and set a program record for wins in a season while finishing 25-7.
“I’m sad that it ends,” McCasland said. “I’m going to miss going to practice every day with these guys. No matter how much we got down, we still fought. That was what they did every day in practice. They practiced hard.”
Virginia (21-13) advanced in the NIT to face St. Bonaventure, which beat Oklahoma on Sunday night.
UNT trailed 55-49 with 5:52 left in regulation after Armaan Franklin hit a 3.
The Mean Green came back and had a chance to win the game in regulation after Perry hit a three, drew a foul and converted a rare four-point play with 2:30 left to tie the game a 55-55.
Neither team scored down the stretch. Perry had a look at a 3 to win the game in the closing seconds of regulation that bounced away.
“We got down 17 at Louisiana Tech and found a way, got down to UAB and Texas State and found a way,” McCasland said of UNT’s comeback wins earlier this season. “They were able to deliver in big moments because they practiced hard. They were prepared for those moments.”
UNT’s comeback in regulation gave the Mean Green one more chance in overtime, when Virginia quickly pulled away.
Franklin hit three 3s early in overtime, the last of which gave Virginia a 64-58 lead. The Cavaliers were up 68-61 after Reece Beekman hit a layup with 1:39 left.
UNT didn’t go away.
“We never quit fighting,” Perry said. “That is the standard that has been set with JJ, TB and Drez and what they have done for this program. That is all we know to do, fight until the buzzer.”
McBride hit a 3 to begin one final push by UNT, which pulled within 70-69 with 4.5 seconds left on a three-point play from Bell.
UNT fouled Kihei Clark, who hit one of two free throws with 4.0 seconds left, leaving the door open for the Mean Green heading into Perry’s final 3-point attempt.
McBride scored a game-high 21 points for UNT. Franklin and Jayden Gardner each scored 17 points for Virginia, which had a decided advantage against an undermanned UNT team.
UNT played without starting point guard Rubin Jones. The sophomore injured his quad in UNT’s loss to Louisiana Tech in the C-USA tournament. He aggravated the injury in practice on Saturday.
“When we got out in warmups, he felt like he couldn’t go,” McCasland said.
Perry started for the first time all season in place of Jones.
“It hurt not having Rubin,” Perry said. “I wish we could have had him. I had to step into the lineup and play a lot more minutes than I usually do.”
Most of UNT’s starters did. Bell and McBride played all 45 minutes. Perry came off the floor for 12 seconds.
Those veterans helped lead UNT to heights few expected after the Mean Green lost several key players from a record-setting team. UNT won the C-USA tournament and went on to beat Purdue for the first NCAA tournament win in program history last season.
UNT was picked to finish sixth in the C-USA preseason coaches’ poll just a few months ago.
The Mean Green were in the mix for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament until late in the year. UNT lost its regular season finale to UTEP and fell in the C-USA tournament semifinals to Louisiana Tech.
Those losses ended UNT’s chances for an NCAA tournament bid. The Mean Green regrouped and beat Texas State on Tuesday in the first NIT game in program history.
UNT just couldn’t keep a memorable season going against Virginia.
“To have a chance at an at-large bid with the guys we lost off last year’s team and their impact says a lot,” McCasland said. “For Thomas, Drez, JJ and Jahmiah Simmons to lead this team to the most wins in program history and the best conference record [16-2] is remarkable. It’s a credit to their heart and will to win. It’s an understatement to say they accomplished a lot. This is the best team we have had here.”