Staff Writer
North Texas let a chance for a series sweep slip away last week on a Sunday afternoon at Charlotte.
UNT coach Rodney DeLong talked to his players about a late slip up in that series before the Mean Green’s game against UTEP on Sunday.
UNT is locked in a tight race for the Conference USA West Division title with UAB and needs all the wins it can get to keep pace. The Mean Green got another one Sunday with an 8-2 victory over the Miners that landed UNT the sweep it was looking for at Lovelace Stadium.
UNT (21-7) scored multiple runs in each inning beginning in the fourth and turned what was a close game into a blowout while improving to 10-2 in conference play. UAB is 8-1.
“If we want to finish first or second in the regular season, we’ve got to get some sweeps,” DeLong said. “We couldn’t let this game get away from us, especially with UAB playing well right now. That is absolutely something we talked about and our goal this weekend.”
UNT appeared as if it might struggle to get there after UTEP second baseman Pate Cathey launched a solo home run to left field, giving the Miners a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
The Mean Green broke through in the third when Molly Rainey singled to center to spark a two-run rally.
UNT rolled from there and quickly put the Miners (12-23, 2-10) away. Kailey Gamble homered leading off the fifth after UTEP had pulled even at 2-2 before Emma Grahmann drove home another run with a double to center.
Kalei Christensen and Rainey both hit two-run homers in the sixth, when the Mean Green blew the game open.
“We figured out what we were struggling with and how we were going to adjust,” Rainey said. “We started off slow, figured it out and started rolling.”
Pitchers Ashley Peters and Skylar Savage took care of the rest. Peters allowed one run in four innings before Savage came on and allowed one run in three innings to pick up the win and complete the sweep.
“Winning three games in a row against the same team is challenging,” UNT second baseman Mikayla Smith said.
UNT has done it twice now. The Mean Green also swept their opening series in C-USA play against Southern Miss.
UNT appeared as if it might struggle to finish off another sweep after falling behind UTEP early.
The Mean Green quickly recovered and finished off a perfect weekend that will help them in the conference race.
“We haven’t been the quickest starting team,” DeLong said. “That has been our mantra all year, but we adjust well. That is one thing I like about this group. They adjust well and are good late. That’s more important than being good early.”