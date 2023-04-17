UNT McLain followup

North Texas picked up a commitment from DeSoto offensive lineman Ronnell McLain over the weekend, when he pledged to play for new UNT coach Eric Morris, right.

Ronnell McLain has the same long-term goal as a lot of high school players. The DeSoto offensive lineman wants to continue his career in the NFL.

UNT 2024 football recruits

The following players have committed to sign with North Texas as part of its 2024 recruiting class.

Player Position School
Luke Carter Tight end Katy
Davion Hurth Offensive line Mesquite Horn
Brandon Jones Safety South Oak Cliff
Ronnell McLain Offensive line DeSoto
Kerry Williams Cornerback South Oak Cliff