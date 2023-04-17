Ronnell McLain has the same long-term goal as a lot of high school players. The DeSoto offensive lineman wants to continue his career in the NFL.
That goal led McLain to pick UNT in what came down to a battle between the Mean Green and one of their biggest rivals over the weekend.
McLain committed to UNT over UTSA, his other finalist that has won the last two Conference USA titles.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound interior lineman announced his decision on Twitter and spoke to the Denton Record-Chronicle about it late Sunday.
“I picked North Texas because of the coaches,” McLain said. “They have coaches who have been to the league and played there. It would be a good opportunity for me to learn from guys who have played in the NFL.”
UNT offensive line coach Jon Cooper played four seasons in the NFL, while offensive analyst Jason Smith was the second pick in the 2009 draft. Smith played five years in the NFL.
UNT projects McLain as a guard. He was a first-team All-District 11-6A selection last season.
The Mean Green have loaded up on offensive linemen since Eric Morris took over the program in December. UNT previously landed Mesquite Horn standout Davion Hurth as part of its 2024 class.
The Mean Green signed five offensive linemen as part of their 2023 class and recently added Jake Long, who earned second-team Division II All-America honors at Angelo State last season to the group.
“It’s very exciting to be a part of it,” McLain said. “North Texas has a good class of offensive linemen coming in.”
UNT has gotten off to a quick start while building its 2024 recruiting class and now has five players committed. All but one of the five plays for a DFW-area high school.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.