UNT coaches show

North Texas coach Eric Morris, center, speaks during UNT's first coaches' show of the season on Thursday at Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q.

 UNT sports information

North Texas held the first coaches' show of the Eric Morris era Thursday night as the Mean Green prepare for their opener against Cal on Sept. 2 at DATCU Stadium. 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0