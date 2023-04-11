North Texas has what looks like the cavalry coming when it comes to its secondary this fall in the form of its 2023 recruiting class.
Houston North Shore safety Jayven Anderson and South Oak Cliff cornerback Taylor Starling are two of the highest-rated recruits to sign with UNT in recent years.
Throw in two experienced starters in cornerback Ridge Texada and safety Logan Wilson and UNT has the makings of what appears like a competent secondary.
The challenge for the Mean Green this spring is getting a host of other players who are expected to compete for playing time up to speed.
“We have a bunch of kids who haven’t played a lot of reps,” UNT safeties coach Clay Jennings said last week as the Mean Green prepared for their first scrimmage of the spring. “Those guys are taking more than they have and are fighting.”
How those players progress will go a long way toward determining how the battle for playing time in UNT’s secondary shapes up in the fall once those highly regarded recruits arrive.
There are a host of key position battles UNT is working through, most notably at quarterback. The Mean Green began spring practice with five players competing for the starting job.
Outside of that, the competition for playing time in UNT’s secondary might be the most intriguing, not to mention important, storyline of the offseason.
UNT is moving to a 3-3-5 scheme under coordinator Matt Caponi, a switch that will require Jennings to pick another safety to put on the field.
Cornerback John Davis is also out due to injury and is waiting on the NCAA to rule on his appeal for an additional season of eligibility after he missed nearly all of last season with a knee injury.
Safety Harold West has also missed practice time, which has given Jennings and Caponi, who coaches UNT’s cornerbacks, plenty of time to look at the rest of their options.
Central Arkansas transfer Nick Nakwaasah has turned heads in practice and is in line to start at the center safety spot after missing all of last season due to injury. Cornerback Loronzo Thompson, who has spent time at wide receiver, has also played well.
“Loronzo is very talented but doesn’t have a ton of reps,” Jennings said. “Nick is experienced but doesn’t have a lot of reps here. We have a transfer who has a chance in Phillip Hill. We have a couple of guys who are dinged up in Davis and West who are missing quality reps. We also have Patrick Smith who missed time last year and is having a pretty good spring.”
Safety Bryce Linder is also in the mix for playing time.
Texada has been impressed with how those players have adapted.
“The new guys are fitting in well and are getting the hang of it,” Texada said in the early stages of spring practice. “We have a lot of guys at safety with Nick and Dillion Williams. Rob Johnson and Loronzo are playing well. They are stepping up.”
That is exactly what UNT was hoping for at the beginning of spring practice. Wilson has continued to emerge as one of the Mean Green’s leaders in the secondary, which has seen more and more of the inexperienced players it could end up counting on this season see time in practice.
“We have some guys in the back end who have played,” Caponi said. “Logan Wilson is taking control back there. We are fairly young at the corner spot other than Ridge and are trying to develop a few guys. He and Loronzo have stood out.”
