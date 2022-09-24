MEMPHIS, Tenn. — North Texas was determined not to endure a replay when it came to its performance defensively in a loss to UNLV on Saturday in a game at Memphis.
The Mean Green were run over by the Rebels while coughing up 576 yards last week.
UNT didn’t get the result it was hoping for in a 44-34 loss to the Tigers at Liberty Bank Stadium, but the Mean Green showed signs of growth against the Tigers.
Memphis scored a pair of touchdowns on interception returns and also capitalized on a short field after recovering a fumble. UNT held the Tigers to 334 total yards.
“The difference defensively was our mentality,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We had that trust and confidence in each other to go out and make plays. That is something we stressed all week.”
UNT focused on trying to shut down Memphis’ passing game and quarterback Seth Henigan. The former Ryan standout threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns, well off his average of 313.3 yards heading into the night.
Safety Quinn Whitlock became the first player to intercept a Henigan pass this season. The sophomore came into the night with six touchdown passes and no interceptions.
“The difference this week was execution,” Whitlock said. “We made the plays we were supposed to make. We executed what coach Bennett put in place.”
UNT’s performance was all the more impressive because the Mean Green were without several key players.
Defensive lineman Tom Trieb and safety Keelan Crosby were ruled out due to injury. Cornerback Zahodri Jackson missed the game for personal reasons.
Trieb and Crosby were listed as starters on UNT’s depth chart. Jackson made his first start for UNT last week in the Mean Green’s loss to UNLV.
Crosby has 15 tackles on the season, while Trieb has 14, including three tackles for loss. Jackson has six tackles.
Ridge Texada started at cornerback and was credited with two pass breakups.
“We wanted to take away their passing game,” linebacker Jordan Brown said. “We know we have a dominant defensive line that can really get after people.”
UNT gets Horton more involved
UNT picked up Kaylon Horton as a transfer from Tarleton State this year largely because of his abilities returning kicks and punts.
Horton flashed his potential last week when he brought a kickoff back 99 yards for a touchdown in a loss to UNLV.
The Mean Green continued to get him more involved in their loss to Memphis. He scored on a 5-yard run late in the second half.
Horton also returned four kickoffs for 105 yards and had a 24-yard reception.
“We [used] Kaylon offensively to let him learn and grow,” Littrell said. “You can see his explosiveness in space.”
Briefly
• UNT quarterback Austin Aune cleared the 5,000-yard passing mark for his career after throwing for 371 yards against Memphis. The former Argyle standout now has 5,329 yards in his career and is in eighth place on the program’s all-time passing yardage list.
• Aune’s 27 completions give him 341 in his career, which puts him eighth in program history.
• Defensive lineman Kadren Johnson and defensive back Logan Wilson made their first career starts.