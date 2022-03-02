North Texas coach Seth Littrell has promoted Patrick Cobbs to assistant head coach.
Cobbs is heading into his fourth season as UNT’s running backs coach.
“Love this place!! It’s SPECIAL!” Cobbs wrote on his Twitter account after news of his promotion came out.
Cobbs is one of the greatest players in program history and was inducted into the UNT Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010. He won the national rushing title in 2003, when he averaged 152.7 rushing yards per game and earned All-America honors.
Cobbs went on to play for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL before going into coaching. He was Ryan’s running backs coach from 2014-18. Littrell hired Cobbs as his running backs coach in 2019.
Littrell has been one of UNT’s most productive recruiters and coaches during his time with the Mean Green.
UNT leaned on its running game last season while bouncing back from a 1-6 start by winning five straight games to become bowl eligible at 6-6. The Mean Green averaged 283 rushing yards per game during their winning streak.
UNT went on to finish fifth nationally with an average of 234.1 rushing yards per game behind DeAndre Torrey, who finished with 1,215 yards.
Cobbs developed a core of freshmen running backs that complemented Torrey. Ikaika Ragsdale (534 yards, five TDs), Ayo Adeyi (496 yards, six TDs) and Isaiah Johnson (359 yards, 5 TDs) all emerged as key players under Cobbs.
The trio played a key role after the Mean Green lost Oscar Adaway III to a season-ending knee injury in the preseason.
UNT ranked 13th nationally with an average of 230.2 rushing yards per game in 2020, when Torrey posted 656 and Adaway 572.
