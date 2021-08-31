North Texas coach Seth Littrell knew one of the first questions he would be asked during his Tuesday press conference was who the Mean Green will start at quarterback in their season opener against Northwestern State.
Littrell knows who he’s going with Saturday. He’s just not willing to share that information quite yet.
It became clear as fall camp progressed that Austin Aune and Jace Ruder have risen to the top of the depth chart. That became official when they were listed as co-starters in UNT’s game notes.
Littrell was unwilling to tip his hand beyond that.
“We have a really good idea of who’s going to walk out there first,” Littrell said. “But there is a reason why we put [an] ‘or’ there. It’s still a competition and both guys are going to play. I feel good about where those guys are at.”
Aune started three games last season when he threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns. Jason Bean left the program and transferred to Kansas in the offseason after starting UNT’s other seven games.
Ruder transferred in from North Carolina in the offseason and quickly got up to speed.
UNT will look to both to help the Mean Green get off to a good start against Northwestern State as it looks to build on a 4-6 season that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
UNT’s players have expressed confidence in both Aune and Ruder throughout what has been a spirited battle in fall practice.
“I have 100% confidence in whoever they pick,” running back DeAndre Torrey said. “I have seen them in practice every day. They know exactly what they are doing and are going to do the best for the team whenever they are in.”
UNT appears to have a bit of a cushion in terms of picking a starter. Northwestern State competes at the Football Championship Subdivision level and is coming off a 1-5 spring campaign.
Littrell and his players said they won’t overlook the Demons, but the game does offer the Mean Green a chance to see how its quarterbacks react in live action before settling on one.
Aune saw plenty of time last season. Ruder has more to prove after barely seeing the field in three games last season for the Tar Heels.
Littrell said he is anxious to see how Aune and Ruder will react in the Mean Green’s season opener. UNT officials didn’t make either available at the program’s first game-week press conference. Each spoke a week ago and expressed confidence in how far they have come in the offseason.
“I progressed a lot,” Ruder said. “I could tell early I was processing stuff. As we have progressed through camp, things have sped up for me. I’m starting to make decisions quicker and am getting the ball out on time.”
The progress both Ruder and Aune have made has made the race between them one of the interesting stories of fall camp.
“Both those guys have come a long way,” Littrell said. “Aune is much improved from last fall into the spring and now having been through a fall camp. He’s night and day better. Both of those guys are. They’re both at a point right now where they are better than anything we had at any time this past season.”
Depth chart includes top newcomers
UNT’s first depth chart of the season contained a few surprises and plenty of members of its last recruiting class.
JUCO transfer Kaci Moreka and former Guyer standout Gabe Blair are listed as co-starters at left guard. Blair is a true freshman.
Safety Harold West and cornerback Dillion Williams were among the other freshmen who were included on the depth chart. Both are listed as backups.
“I’m very excited about the class we brought in with freshmen and transfers,” Littrell said. “We hit on a lot of these guys. They’re doing great things.”
Torrey’s time at WR may be over
UNT spent a lot of time in the offseason having Torrey line up at slot receiver.
The fifth-year senior is one of the Mean Green’s best playmakers. He’s tied for eighth in program history with 27 total touchdowns through three seasons and led UNT with 656 rushing yards in 2020. He spent his first collegiate season in junior college.
Getting the ball to the Mississippi native any way possible, particularly in the open field made sense.
Those plans appear to be on hold after UNT lost running back Oscar Adaway III to a season-ending knee injury in fall camp.
“Before Oscar went down, I was doing a lot of work at receiver,” Torrey said. “Now we are kind of thin in the running back room. I will be spending most of my time there this year.”
Torrey to mentor young backs
One advantage of Torrey shifting his focus primarily to running back is that he will be able to tutor UNT’s young running backs who will fill the void left by Adaway.
Isaiah Johnson, a sophomore who played sparingly last season, and Ikaika Ragsdale were listed as co-backups behind Torrey. Ragsdale is a redshirt freshman.
Johnson rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown in six games last season.
“I want to try to be a leader for those younger guys,” Torrey said. “They haven’t seen a lot of college football. I try to do everything right, so they have an example to follow.”
UNT looking forward to more fans
UNT played in front of a whole lot of half empty stadiums last year because of restrictions on capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be no seating restrictions this year at Apogee, which seats 30,850.
UNT’s coaches and players are looking forward to that change.
“We have been waiting for full capacity,” UNT safety DeShawn Gaddie said. “We love it. Everyone, please come out. Be there.”