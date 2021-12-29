North Texas missed out on what seemed like a golden opportunity to go down in program lore last week in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT entered its game against Miami (Ohio) with three bowl wins in program history and is still stuck on that number following a 27-14 loss to the RedHawks.
It wasn’t much consolation at the time, but UNT coach Seth Littrell offered a hopeful evaluation of what this season’s edition of the Mean Green did to move the program forward shortly after the final gun.
“I’m disappointed we didn’t win, but I’m not disappointed by any means in our players,” Littrell said. “They have gone through a lot and set a foundation for future success when no one else believed in them.
“Not every team leaves a legacy. This one did because of the culture aspect of it. That is why we will have success in the future.”
UNT’s team looked nothing like what it was expected to over the summer as it prepared for Littrell’s sixth season. The Mean Green were decimated by injuries, forced into playing a host of young players and endured several ups and downs on their way to a fifth bowl game in six seasons.
UNT suffered blowout losses to UAB and Marshall before rebounding with thrilling wins over UTEP and UTSA.
UNT’s loss to the RedHawks left the Mean Green at 6-7, their third straight losing season after dropping their fifth straight bowl game under Littrell.
While the way the season ended was a blow, Littrell and his players believe the way the year unfolded sets the program up for success, largely because of the way a young roster came together.
Will the experience young players gained pay off?
A host of teams in college football have gone all in on the transfer portal strategy of building a team.
UNT has taken its share of transfers over the last few seasons but continues to focus its attention on recruiting high school players who have formed the foundation of highly ranked recruiting classes over the last three years.
Several of those players were filling key roles by the end of the year.
UNT had 11 freshmen or sophomores in the starting lineup for its loss to Miami. Several of those players were members of UNT’s last three recruiting classes that were all highly regarded.
The Mean Green’s 2021 haul was ranked as the best in Conference USA by 247Sports. UNT finished second in the C-USA class rankings in 2020 and fourth in 2019.
“That is a good sign when you have a lot of young guys playing,” redshirt freshman defensive end Gabriel Murphy said late in the year. “It means coach Littrell and his assistants are doing a good job of recruiting. It’s eye-opening to see what we have coming in the future with all of the young guys who are playing.”
Gabriel and his twin brother Grayson are two examples. Grayson was an honorable mention All-C-USA pick and finished with 14.5 tackles for loss on the season. Gabriel added 12.0 tackles for loss.
Running back Ayo Adeyi, offensive lineman Gabe Blair and defensive tackle Roderick Brown were all members C-USA’s All-Freshman Team.
Wide receiver Roderic Burns led UNT with 58 catches for 802 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. Burns playing that big of a role would have been unimaginable before the season began.
UNT was expected to rely on wide receivers Jyraire Shorter and Tommy Bush to power its passing game. Both were lost to season-ending injuries by the third week of the season.
Burns was among a host of young players who were forced into action and grew as the season progressed. Adeyi and fellow freshman running backs Ikaika Ragsdale and Isaiah Johnson saw plenty of time after UNT lost Oscar Adaway III to a season-ending knee injury before the season began.
UNT’s young trio of backs combined for 1,389 rushing yards while backing up senior DeAndre Torrey.
“We’ve had a lot of guys out there who are young that are getting a ton of reps and are starting to get more comfortable,” Littrell said late in the season. “They are getting a lot more game experience and understanding what it looks like.”
Will the return of injured veterans help?
UNT’s hope is those players will complement the veterans the Mean Green have returning.
Adaway rushed for 572 yards in just seven games in 2020. Shorter caught nine touchdown passes in 2019 before injuries cut his last two seasons short. Bush looked like a potential impact player before suffering a season-ending leg injury in a loss to SMU in the second week of the season.
UNT qualified for a bowl, despite those challenges because of the way its young players responded.
“It’s been a crazy year with all the injuries,” said senior tight end Jason Pirtle, one of few key veterans UNT lost at the end of the season. “The coaches preach the next man up. That has shown this year. This team came together.”
Littrell and the players the Mean Green have returning are confident the experience they gained this season will help them build on what they accomplished in 2021.
“It’s going to be more of a veteran team that is more experienced,” Littrell said. “The future’s bright. If you look at our roster, and the classifications of our players, it’s bright for a while.”
The pressure will be on UNT to answer a few key areas of need and capitalize. Quarterback Austin Aune threw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns after emerging as the Mean Green’s starter in the fifth week of the season.
Aune went through Senior Day and said late in the year that he would decide on if he will return after the season. The former Argyle standout has yet to make an announcement what he will do.
UNT signed Abilene Christian transfer Stone Earle and Louisiana Tech transfer JD Head. The Mean Green also have Jace Ruder back after he started the first four games of the season. All three will have a chance to show they can guide the Mean Green as they look for that elusive first bowl win under Littrell.
Littrell is confident in the Mean Green’s future, but there is little doubt there will be pressure on UNT to come through and fulfill that promise.
UNT has invested heavily in its program over the last several years. Apogee Stadium, the school’s $78 million football stadium, opened in 2011. The Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility that cost the school $16 million debuted in 2019.
Those additions have made a difference for the Mean Green. The five bowl games UNT has played under Littrell exceed the total for any coach in program history and account for nearly half of the 13 for the program all-time.
The challenge for UNT is finding a way to break through for that first bowl win under Littrell.
The question UNT faces now is if the foundation it laid this season with a host of young players put it in position to break through in 20222.
Littrell believes the Mean Green are close. So do his young players.
“We have a chance to grow together,” Murphy said. “The sky is the limit. That is what they always tell us. We have so much talent on the team.”