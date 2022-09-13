North Texas has reached a couple of milestones already in the opening weeks of coach Seth Littrell’s seventh season.
The Mean Green are off to their best start since 2018 at 2-1 after a win over Texas Southern last week. They’ll be looking to reach another landmark on Saturday when they travel to UNLV.
UNT hasn’t won a nonconference road game since taking down Arkansas and Liberty in back-to-back weeks in September 2018.
And that is just for starters when it comes to why UNT’s game against the Rebels has the full attention of the Mean Green’s coaches and players.
UNLV (1-1) nearly won at Cal before falling 20-14 last week. The Rebels drove to the Cal 10-yard line in the fourth quarter but couldn’t punch the ball in.
UNT has already picked up a critical win at UTEP to open its season and Conference USA play. Winning at UNLV in what appears to be a showdown of evenly matched teams would be just as important.
“This is a big week for us,” Littrell said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “UNLV is a really good football team that is well coached. They’re coming off a big game against Cal. They didn’t pull it out but played an exceptional game. It’ll be a dogfight.”
UNT has picked up a series of memorable nonconference road wins under Littrell, none bigger than a 44-17 win at Arkansas in 2018. The Mean Green moved to 4-0 with their win at Liberty the following week.
Winning on the road outside of Conference USA games has been a struggle for UNT ever since. The Mean Green fell at Missouri and SMU last season.
UNT feels good about where it stands as it looks to break through this weekend.
“There’s no doubt,” wide receiver Roderic Burns said when asked if UNT has momentum heading into its game at UNLV after beating Texas Southern 59-27. “We got down the field, spread the ball around and made our routine plays. We have to carry that over to Las Vegas.”
UNT preparing for distractions in Las Vegas
UNT will be in Las Vegas for one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and it won’t be its game against UNLV.
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will face off for the third time in a battle for the undisputed super middleweight title just hours after UNT and UNLV kick off.
“There are going to be a lot of distractions going to a place like Las Vegas, a lot of bells and whistles and slot machines and people around the hotel,” Littrell said. “It’s going to be important to focus, make sure we block out all the outside distractions and lock in on what we’re there to do and that is to win a football game.”
Burns and quarterback Austin Aune are two of UNT’s most experienced players. Both said they will try to ensure the Mean Green maintain their focus.
“Winning is the ultimate goal,” Burns said. “Once you focus on that, all the other stuff doesn’t really matter. You’re there on a mission trying to win. I’m going to try to keep all the guys on the mindset of winning.”
UNT sees room for growth defensively
UNT knew it had some work to do defensively after losing several key players to graduation and transfer after last season.
The Mean Green will look to take another step toward settling in this week against UNLV after making a few more mistakes than they felt comfortable with in their win over Texas Southern.
The Mean Green allowed 458 yards to the Tigers.
“We missed some big tackles, which we need to clean up,” Littrell said. “Our alignment, assignment and technique were off at times. Their quarterback managed the game well.
“They’re definitely some areas we can improve against tempo getting lined up, getting set and playing ball.”
Davis removed from depth chart after injury
UNT has been without cornerback John Davis Jr. since he went down with an undisclosed injury during the season-opening win over UTEP.
Littrell does not discuss the injury status of his players, but it appears as if Davis will be unavailable this week for UNT’s game at UNLV. The senior wasn’t listed on the Mean Green’s depth chart this week.
Sophomore Ridge Texada is listed as the starter at one cornerback spot with junior DeShawn Gaddie on the opposite side.
Gaddie has started each of UNT’s three games and has 13 tackles. Texada has 10 tackles after starting two games in place of Davis. Both have two pass breakups on the season.
They’ll be in the spotlight this week when UNT takes on UNLV and quarterback Doug Brumfield. The sophomore has thrown for 562 yards and five touchdowns.
UNT players looking forward to playing in NFL venue
UNT will have the rare opportunity to play in a venue that is home to an NFL team when it takes on UNLV in Allegiant Stadium.
The $1.9 billion venue is also the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and opened in the fall of 2020. The 65,000-seat stadium has 48 escalators, 2,200 doors and has a separate artificial surface for UNLV games and natural grass for NFL games.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Aune said. “I played in the Cowboys’ stadium when I was a senior in high school.
“We’re super excited to get to play in a stadium like that.”