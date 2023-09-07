The last few days haven’t been particularly pleasant for North Texas coach Eric Morris following the Mean Green’s season-opening loss to Cal.
UNT was drilled 58-21, a performance Morris reflected on Thursday night at Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q during his weekly coach’s show while also looking forward to Saturday’s game at Florida International.
Morris said this week’s game can’t get here soon enough.
While that sentiment is to be expected, there were a few tidbits of note to come out of the weekly show …
• Perhaps the most interesting comment Morris made was that he and the coaching staff challenged the team’s leadership to step forward to ensure players are doing the little things it takes to be successful on and off the field.
• Tight end Xzavior Kautai posted one of UNT’s biggest plays of the day, making an acrobatic 12-yard touchdown pass from Stone Earle. Morris has put Kautai on scholarship. UNT had a few left over after offseason recruiting.
• UNT struggled to tackle in its opener against Cal, a subject we wrote about today. Linebacker Jaylen Smith said that the coaching staff counted 250 yards the Golden Bears gained due to missed tackles.
• Wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin said the energy in practice has improved this week.
• Morris also reiterated a few of the sentiments he expressed in his weekly press conference. He said UNT is emphasizing fundamentals and pointed to the fact the Mean Green played too many plays with nine or 10 of their players performing their jobs as expected.
• Morris said the game exposed some of UNT’s deficiencies.
• The key point in the game, in Morris’ opinion, was Cal’s drive at the end of the first half after UNT pulled within 27-21 on Kautai’s touchdown. The Golden Bears drove 75 yards in nine plays in just 1:40 and scored with seven seconds left in the half on Isaiah Ifanse’s 8-yard run that put Cal up 33-21. Morris thought the air came out of UNT at that point. Cal went on to outscore the Mean Green 25-0 in the second half.
• Earle’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Maclin on the slant was a check at the line.
• Morris thought UNT’s defensive line did a solid job of funneling ball-carries to the right places. The Mean Green just missed too many tackles when they had the opportunity to make them.
• Morris said UNT was poor in every facet of the game in the second half.
