Former North Texas coach Tina Slinker wasn’t sure what to expect when she received a call from Jalie Mitchell recently.
Slinker’s former player calls from time to time just to talk or to ask for advice now that she’s followed in Slinker’s footsteps as UNT’s coach.
This was time was different.
Mitchell was calling to tell Slinker she had been included in UNT’s 2020 Hall of Fame class.
“That was the best part of it,” Mitchell said of being the person to break the news to Slinker. “It was a privilege. I have looked to her throughout my time as a coach for advice. She has meant a lot to me and been in my corner. She came and spoke to the team last year.
“I love that she has chosen to continue to play a part in the program. Things came full circle with that call.”
Slinker served as UNT’s coach from 1989-2008 and is the school’s all-time winningest coach with 241 career victories. She guided UNT to the Women’s NIT in 2001 and 2002 and coached several of the greats in program history, including Mitchell.
Mitchell was inducted into the UNT Hall of Fame in 2007 along with her teammate Rosalyn Reades.
“I’m so grateful and honored,” Slinker said. “I will be at North Texas forever now that I am in.”
Slinker won four division titles in her time at UNT and coached 17 all-conference players. Mitchell was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year in 2002.
Slinker had to wait more than a decade after she left UNT to be added to the Hall of Fame.
“I love the fact we put her in there and not just because she was my coach,” Mitchell said. “She is the program’s all-time winningest coach and spent a big part of her career at UNT. She had winning seasons and all-conference players and coached players who have already been inducted. It’s awesome to honor a coach who was a part of the successes in program history. I look forward to celebrating with her.”
The honor comes at a time when Slinker’s thoughts have turned to one of her former assistant coaches. Noel Johnson spent the 2007-08 season at UNT and went on to become the coach at Midwestern State, a Division II school in Wichita Falls.
Johnson died last week after a 14-month battle with ovarian cancer.
Slinker said Johnson was a key supporter who was focused on UNT’s players during her season with the program.
Mitchell credited Slinker with helping her follow in Johnson’s footsteps. Mitchell began her coaching career as an assistant at UNT.
Mitchell went on to guide UNT to the final of the Women’s Basketball Invitational at the end of the 2018-19 season. UNT won three games in the tournament, its first postseason wins beyond a conference tournament.
Mitchell is heading into her sixth season at UNT and has always had Slinker there cheering her and her players on.
Those contributions that spanned decades convinced Mitchell that Slinker belongs in the Hall of Fame with her.
“She is very deserving,” Mitchell said. “She was excited and probably shocked when I told her. I don’t know if she thought it would happen. Her reaction was genuine excitement.”