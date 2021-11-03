North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell has come to treasure one of the program’s early-season traditions.
The Mean Green welcome in TWU and coach Beth Jillson from across town for a scrimmage on a yearly basis to kick off the basketball season. This year’s showdown will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Super Pit.
“We do this every year so that fans and people in the community who enjoy watching both UNT and TWU can have that two-for-one,” Mitchell said. “We are excited about it. Coach Jillson has been awesome about allowing us to continue to play and continue to play here. I am grateful for our relationship.”
The game gives each program a chance to find its footing before beginning the season.
This year’s contest will be no different.
UNT comes into the season off a landmark campaign that saw the Mean Green set a program record for Conference USA wins in a season on their way to a 10-4 finish. UNT went 13-7 overall and has high expectations heading into the year.
The Mean Green were among three teams that finished in a tie for third in C-USA’s preseason coaches’ poll, a group that also included Middle Tennessee and UTEP. Charlotte was picked to win the league, while Old Dominion was slated to finish second.
UNT junior guard Quincy Noble and Charlotte senior guard Octavia Jett-Wilson were named Co-Preseason Players of the Year.
The Mean Green added several transfers and freshmen to their roster to complement a solid returning core that also includes guard Jazion Jackson and forward Madison Townley.
UNT held a closed scrimmage earlier this fall. Thursday’s game will be the Mean Green’s first time in a game-like atmosphere.
“Playing TWU will help us get ready,” Jackson said. “Our scrimmage went pretty well. This first game will be a good measure of who we will be.”
TWU finished 5-9 last season. Junior guard Sadie Moyer and senior forward Ma’K’La Woods averaged 11.3 and 10.1 points per game, respectively, and are expected to help power the Pioneers this season.
TWU was picked to finish 11th out of 17 teams in the Lone Star Conference’s preseason poll.
