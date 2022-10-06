North Texas guard Quincy Noble looks to drive as Old Dominion guard Aziah Hudson defends during the Conference USA tournament last season at the Ford Center in Frisco. Noble, one of the top players in C-USA, is back to lead a team with nine newcomers this season.
Jalie Mitchell is familiar with the challenge North Texas faces heading into her eighth season as the Mean Green’s basketball coach.
It’s just been awhile since she looked out on the court at the Super Pit and saw as many new faces as she has since putting the final touches on UNT’s roster the last few weeks.
UNT has four players returning who filled significant roles last season and nine newcomers.
“It’s different,” Mitchell said. “This is the first year since I got here as a head coach that we have had this many new players.”
The good news for UNT is that those newcomers have shown promise during preseason workouts and should complement a core of returners, including a couple of cornerstones.
Senior guard Quincy Noble is one of the top players in Conference USA, while senior forward Jaylen Mallard has established herself as a solid player in the league.
Forward Tommisha Lampkin and guard Kendall McGruder also played key roles for UNT in a milestone campaign last year. The Mean Green advanced to the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament for the first time since 2018 and went on to play in the WNIT.
The Mean Green finished 17-13, their fourth winning season in five years.
UNT’s hopes to build on that run will rest largely with its large group of newcomers. UNT brought in five transfers and four high school players.
The Mean Green have high expectations for Jaaucklyn Moore, a transfer guard from Incarnate Word who is expected to start. Junior college guards Courtlyn Loudermill and Jordyn Carter will play key roles.
UNT is set to throw freshmen Breanna Davis and Ereauna Hardaway into the mix right away. They are expected to share the point guard duties.
Freshman guard Jahcelyn Hartfield is also expected to contribute. Desiree Wooten, the other member of UNT’s freshman class, is out for the year with a torn ACL.
Mitchell and her veteran players are confident UNT’s newcomers will contribute at a high level.
“I’m excited to get on the court with a lot of our players,” Noble said. “It will be a great year. We will be a young team, but there is nothing wrong with being young.
“We always have talent. That’s never been an issue for us. It’s about coming together.”
UNT got a head start on that process when it took a tour to Puerto Rico over the summer. Mitchell and her players had a chance to bond on the trip.
The Mean Green have since added Loudermill from Panola College and Grace Abercrombie, a guard who transferred in from College of Charleston. UNT’s coaches and players have helped both quickly settle in.
“You wouldn’t expect the camaraderie the team has developed in a short period of time,” Mitchell said. “I give a lot of credit to our returners and the time we were able to spend together over the summer.”
UNT won’t know for sure how the connection its players have found will translate to the court for a few more weeks. What they have seen so far in preseason practice gives them hope that they will be able to build on their run to the C-USA tournament semifinals last season.
“We have a lot of talent and are starting to see it come together,” Moore said. “Every day we see what someone’s role might be and what our strengths and weaknesses are.”
