Eric Morris began a dramatic overhaul of North Texas’ program shortly after he took over as the Mean Green’s head coach in December.
It’s the standard drill for new coaches.
They hire new assistants and staff, recruit and continue tinkering, all in the hope that by the time the season kicks off they have a competitive team.
Morris won’t know for sure exactly what he has when UNT opens fall practice Wednesday, but he’s excited to see how the pieces are starting to fit together.
“The kids have had a fantastic summer,” Morris said during American Athletic Conference media days last week. “We are anxious to get on the field and see how things look.”
Morris got a sneak peek over the course of spring practice a few weeks ago. He said at the time that the Mean Green still had a long way to go to get to where they needed to be heading into the season.
That stance made sense considering the circumstances. UNT is entering its first season in the American after a decade in Conference USA.
Morris and his staff have also continued to add to their roster since the end of spring practice.
UNT picked up junior college linebackers Chavez Brown and CJ Garnett over the summer.
“We added two good athletes,” Morris said. “We have to do a good job of getting those guys ready to compete at a high level.”
UNT also landed a host of highly regarded high school players in its last recruiting class who will make their practice debuts this week. Morris said a handful of those players could make an immediate impact.
A group of highly regarded defensive players head the list. Safety Jayven Anderson and cornerback Taylor Starling are among the top players UNT has signed in the recruiting rankings era.
Both will have a chance to carve out a role over the next few weeks as UNT takes what it hopes are the final few steps in settling into a new defense. The Mean Green started to make the adjustment to playing in new coordinator Matt Caponi’s 3-3-5 scheme in the spring.
“The defense is coming together really well,” defensive end Mazin Richards said. “We have a lot of depth, especially on the defensive line compared to last year. We have transfers who look the part and can play. The back end and secondary will be really good.”
While how UNT’s defense continues to come together will be a storyline, all eyes will be on the race for the starting quarterback job.
Morris planned to name a starter during spring practice but put off making a decision until fall when none of the contenders separated from the pack. Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers and veteran backups Jace Ruder and Stone Earle are still in contention to start.
UNT will have two major scrimmages in the fall that will offer all three an opportunity to take control of the race. Morris said he would like to name a starter by the second scrimmage.
“We have three really good quarterbacks,” offensive lineman Jett Duncan said. “It will come down to who plays the best. I have faith in all three of them.”
The race among those three will be perhaps the biggest storyline of what should be an eventful fall camp.
Morris and his players are confident they are well prepared for the final — and perhaps most critical — part of the offseason heading into their season opener against Cal on Sept. 2.
UNT will host the Golden Bears in a game that offers the Mean Green an opportunity to get off to a memorable start in the Morris era.
“It’s been doing really well,” Duncan said. “We have been getting faster and stronger.”
