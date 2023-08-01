UNT fall practice preview
Buy Now

North Texas will open fall practice Wednesday. New Mean Green coach Eric Morris has spent the last few months revamping the team and is excited to see how the pieces begin to fit together.

 DRC file photo

Eric Morris began a dramatic overhaul of North Texas’ program shortly after he took over as the Mean Green’s head coach in December.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags