North Texas coach Eric Morris didn’t pull any punches when it comes to the Mean Green’s performance against Cal in their season opener on Saturday.
UNT was drubbed 58-21 on its home turf, and the lowlights were almost too many to count, including a 26-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-2 up the middle from Isaiah Ifanse, who seemed to drag the entire Mean Green defense into the end zone.
Morris said after the game that UNT would spend a lot of time reflecting on what went wrong and how to fix it.
It was clear during Morris’ press conference Tuesday ahead of the Mean Green’s game on Saturday at Florida International that the process is ongoing.
“It was bad on tape,” Morris said. “There are a lot of people that I don’t know if they’ve bought into what we’re doing. We took turns making mistakes against a team that was bigger, stronger and more physical than us.”
UNT knew that would be the case heading into its first game against a Power Five conference team to play the Mean Green on their home turf since Indiana in 2011.
What was disappointing for UNT was the way Cal dominated the game and the way the Mean Green responded when the game quickly turned in the Golden Bears’ favor.
UNT trailed just 27-21 late in the first half before Cal scored 31 unanswered points.
The Mean Green posted just one first down in the second half and wasn’t able to respond when the momentum turned.
“We have to have some leaders step up when bad things happen and when adversity hits,” Morris said. “It’s going to continue to hit in every game. We need some people to step up, stop the bleeding for us, refocus and get things back in our favor.”
UNT lost several key leaders it leaned on following last season and is still looking for players to fill that void heading into its game at FIU.
“We’ll see if we’re mentally tough this week,” Morris said. “Do I know that we are? Absolutely not.”
The Mean Green’s offensive system hasn’t changed dramatically since last season, but UNT did switch to a 3-3-5 on defense. The Mean Green played in a 4-3 scheme last year.
UNT’s players expressed confidence in their ability to play in the new scheme that only a few of them were recruited to play in, despite allowing 669 yards and six rushing touchdowns to the Golden Bears.
“I still feel good about it,” safety Logan Wilson said. “We’re going to adjust to it, get it right and be ready to go this week.”
UNT making switch at key safety spot
UNT is making a change at the star spot in coordinator Matt Caponi’s defense, a position the Mean Green’s coaches described in the preseason as being the lynchpin of the scheme.
Junior Nick Nakwaasah started against Cal but has been replaced by redshirt freshman Patrick Smith.
Smith finished with seven tackles against the Golden Bears. Nakwaasah posted just one.
“From the body of work of that game, we thought Patrick did some good things tackling,” Morris said. “Was Patrick perfect? Absolutely not. He had some missed keys and a couple of busts here and there.
“We have to get him dialed in a little bit because when he knows what he’s doing he’s really good.”
Smith came to UNT as a highly recruited cornerback before moving to safety.
Wood rounding into form
Kevin Wood finished with four tackles in UNT’s loss to Cal, a performance Morris said is a sign one of the Mean Green’s top defensive players is rounding into form after missing nearly all of the offseason due to an undisclosed injury.
“He only had one week of practice underneath him,” Morris said. “This is week two. He looked a little better today out there in practice. You’ll naturally see him progress back into his old self, which would be huge for us.”
Wood finished with 55 tackles last season and was expected to help anchor UNT’s defense following the departures of KD Davis and Larry Nixon III.
Earle sees room for improvement
UNT quarterback Stone Earle sees room for improvement after his first start with the Mean Green in their loss to Cal.
The junior threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He hit Ja’Mori Maclin for a 59-yard touchdown that tied the score at 14-14 before Cal blew the game open.
“There’s a lot I left on the table,” Earle said. “The main thing for me is being more consistent and just playing the game.”
UNT struggled to find that consistency after a quick start.
“You could point to a lot of things,” Earle said of why UNT struggled. “The main thing is we have to find a rhythm, move the ball down the field and ultimately score points.”
Both Earle and Morris pointed to UNT’s struggles to stay on the field as an area it must address.
The Mean Green had just 20:53 of possession time, including just 6:43 in the second half.
“We had a lot of three-and-outs,” Earle said. “That’s a quick turnaround for a defense. We have to make sure they get their rest by moving the ball down the field.”
