LAS VEGAS — Moulaye Sissoko clutched the ball tightly as the buzzer sounded at Orleans Arena on Tuesday night.
The North Texas forward grabbed a loose ball to cap off one final defensive stand in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament and wasn’t about to let it go. The way UNT finished off a 56-54 win at Orleans Arena only seemed appropriate.
The Mean Green have leaned on their defense all year long and came up with one stop after another while holding Wisconsin scoreless for the final 9:07.
The Badgers had the ball coming out of a timeout with 5.8 seconds left under their basket and got the ball to Tyler Wahl on the baseline. UNT forward Aaron Scott rushed at Wahl, who tried to feed the ball to Steven Crowl on the opposite side of the lane. The ball got away from Crowl, Sissoko dove on it and the buzzer sounded as UNT’s players and coaches streamed off the bench.
NORTH TEXAS SURVIVES AND ADVANCES TO THE #NIT2023 CHAMPIONSHIP!@MeanGreenMBB | #NITMBB— NITMBB (@NITMBB) March 29, 2023
📺 @espn pic.twitter.com/iuYIX146t0
“That last play was just awesome,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We walled them up, made them make an extra pass, walled them up again and then had two guys dive on the ball.”
The win sent UNT (30-7) on to face UAB — its Conference USA rival — which beat Utah Valley 88-86 in overtime late Tuesday night.
UNT will enter the championship game with a load of momentum after yet another dominating defensive performance. UNT came into the night leading the country with an average of 55.7 points allowed per game.
The Mean Green held Wisconsin (20-15) to 13 points in the second half and came back from a 14-point first-half deficit.
“We’ve been in every situation in conference, UNT guard Tylor Perry said. “We couldn’t get rattled.
“We just have to stay the course through 40 minutes. That’s what we did tonight.”
That approach paid off after Connor Essegian hit Wisconsin’s final shot from the field, a 3 that put the Badgers up 54-46.
The Mean Green held the Badgers to 0-for-8 shooting with five turnovers the rest of the way. Wahl also missed two free throws with 49.1 seconds left and UNT clinging to its two-point lead.
“The inability to keep our momentum going offensively, obviously created some tentativeness, but it’s more of a credit to them,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “They dialed up a little bit more pressure in the second half.”
That pressure paid dividends for UNT. Scott blocked a shot by Wahl with nine seconds left to prevent Wisconsin from tying the game. That block set up the Mean Green’s last defensive stand.
“That block by A-Scott was phenomenal,” said McCasland, who also credited Perry and fellow guard Kai Huntsberry for pressuring Wisconsin’s guards late.
UNT has leaned on its senior guard duo to fuel its offense all season and saw them come through again against Wisconsin. Perry led the Mean Green with a game-high 16 points. Huntsberry and Rubin Jones, the third starter in UNT’s backcourt, each added 12.
The Mean Green have gone to Perry in key spots late in games all season. They went to an unlikely hero in the closing seconds against Wisconsin.
Sissoko, a sophomore who was averaging just 2.2 points per game coming into the night, hit a hook with 2:07 left to give UNT its first lead of the game.
UNT started Sissoko in its last three games after Abou Ousmane left the team late in the season to attend to a family matter.
“We have faith in everybody to go do something when it needs to be done,” Huntsberry said. “Moulaye had his turn, and he stepped up.”
UNT needed everything it could get after struggling in the first half, when Wisconsin got off to a quick start.
Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn hit five 3s in the first half, including two in the span of five seconds to give Wisconsin a 36-22 lead.
UNT quickly worked its way back into the game in the second half behind its defense.
“We finally found a rhythm and a pace to how they were moving,” McCasland said. “We were getting through screens like we needed to.”
That approach helped UNT pull through in the closing seconds and extend a run that began shortly after the Mean Green fell to UAB in the semifinals of the C-USA tournament.
UNT knew then that it had likely missed out on a chance to play in the NCAA tournament after falling to the Blazers.
McCasland could sense that UNT had the ability to make a run in the NIT shortly after he visited with his team in the locker room.
The Mean Green have done just that and will now have a chance to play for the NIT championship on Thursday.
“We’ve got to finish the job,” Perry said. “I can’t explain the words right now or the feeling of what it would be like to cut the nets down on Thursday.
“I wouldn’t want to share a locker room with any other team than these guys. I want that moment for them.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.