North Texas has fielded some great teams in its history, from Johnny Jones’ NCAA tournament teams in 2007 and 2010 to Grant McCasland’s best bunch last year that won the program’s first NCAA tournament game.
None of them have gotten off to a start like this season’s edition of the Mean Green following yet another impressive performance on Saturday.
UNT clamped down defensively on UTSA and rolled to a 69-45 win at the Super Pit that pushed its record to 9-1 in Conference USA play.
That is the best mark through 10 conference games in program history. UNT had gone 8-2 on four occasions, the last time in the 2019-20 season.
“It means that our team understands that you have to be ready to go every night,” McCasland said. “That doesn’t change from here on out. There has to be an urgency to the way you play every possession. It means we have been able to do it up until this point. We all know it’s a long season.”
UNT (16-4) inched a little closer to where it wants to be when it all wraps up by winning its eighth straight game. The Mean Green came into the night a game up on UAB in C-USA’s West Division and remained there after the Blazers blew out Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
UNT knows it doesn’t have a huge cushion in the league race and played like it while rolling past the Roadrunners.
The Mean Green held UTSA to 29.2% (14 of 48) shooting on the night and never trailed.
“When you get a stop and score, you want another stop,” UNT forward Abou Ousmane said. “Coach Mac always emphasizes keeping your foot on teams’ necks.”
That is just what UNT did. UTSA (8-16, 1-10) made just one shot from the field before Jordan Ivy-Curry buried a 3-pointer at the 12:07 mark of the first half to pull the Roadrunners within 11-9. UNT answered with a 15-3 run and never looked back.
The Mean Green are perfectly capable of heating up offensively and rolling to wins that way. What makes UNT so dangerous is that it can win games with its defense.
That is exactly what the Mean Green did on a day they went just 18-for-32 from the free-throw line.
“You have to be able to win games in different ways,” UNT guard Tylor Perry said. “If we are struggling on offense, we have to win games defensively.”
Ousmane scored 17 points to lead UNT, while Perry put together another big game off the bench with 16 points and four assists. Mardrez McBride scored 12 points to give UNT three players in double figures.
Ivy-Curry scored 15 points but went just 5-for-17 from the field and was the only UTSA player to score in double figures.
The Roadrunners never found a rhythm after UNT jumped out to its early lead.
“UTSA is one of those teams that has guys who can make shots and get hot,” McCasland said. “When they don’t, they rebound well offensively. We needed to set the tone and make it hard on them. I was proud of the effort. We played hard and connected defensively.”
UNT held UTSA to just one make from the floor, a 3-pointer from Dhieu Deing, during a span of nearly nine minutes during its game-changing run.
McBride hit two 3s during the burst that Aaron Scott capped with a layup that put UNT up 26-12.
UNT continued to build its lead and took a 34-17 lead at halftime after Perry hit a deep 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer.
The Mean Green never let up the rest of the way.
“Coming out in the second half the last couple of games we were flat,” Perry said. “The emphasis at halftime was to make sure we didn’t come out flat and keep our foot on their necks.”
UNT did just that and set a program milestone in the process.
“There has been a foundation built by a lot of people to make this happen,” McCasland said. “Our team knows we haven’t done anything yet. We want to win our conference and play in the NCAA tournament.”