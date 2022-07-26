North Texas center Manase Mose was named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy on Tuesday.
The honor is presented to the top interior lineman in the country each season.
Mose was one of 89 players named to the list, including five from Conference USA. The former Euless Trinity standout is a four-year starter for the Mean Green.
Mose elected to return for a fifth season at UNT after the NCAA granted players an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a second-team All-C-USA selection last season.
Mose started 12 games at center and one at right guard, in UNT's upset win over UTSA to cap the regular season, during the 2021 campaign.
Returning for an additional season will give Mose a chance to exceed the 50-start milestone reached by one of the greatest offensive linemen in program history.
Andy Brewster started 50 games from 2001-04 and was inducted in the UNT Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.
Mose has built an impressive resume throughout his time at UNT. He was a member of C-USA's All-Freshman Team in 2018 and was an honorable-mention all-league pick in 2020.
Mose was a key member of UNT's offensive line again last year when the Mean Green ranked fifth nationally with an average of 233.5 rushing yards per game.
UNT rode its running game during a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season and made the Mean Green bowl eligible at 6-6. The Mean Green averaged 283 rushing yards per game during their five-game run.
UNT went on to fall to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.