New North Texas coach Ross Hodge posed a question to his players not too long ago.
“Ever ride in a fire truck?” Hodge asked.
None had until Tuesday night when the school celebrated UNT’s run to the National Invitation Tournament title.
Hodge walked in front of the Denton Fire Department’s brand-new green fire engine as it rolled around the corner and arrived at East Side Denton. Tylor Perry, the NIT’s Most Outstanding Player, Rubin Jones and the rest of the Mean Green were piled on top as several hundred fans, UNT graduates and Denton residents who caught Mean Green fever during their tournament run awaited their arrival.
“It’s special to have all the Mean Green fans behind us,” forward Aaron Scott said. “I’m not surprised. The Mean Green fans always show up.”
They did again to recognize all UNT accomplished in what has been a special time for the school’s athletics program.
UNT also honored its women’s golf team that just won its third straight Conference USA championship.
University President Neal Smatresk made sure to mention both, as well as the school’s polo team that won a national title this spring, during his remarks to the UNT faithful.
“The NIT championship was a big deal and our kids won it in style,” Smatresk said. “I love what they did and the celebration because of it. Our softball team is playing great, the polo team won the national title and the women’s golf team is Conference USA champions.
“This is a good day for the Mean Green.”
The celebration marked another step in a time of transition for UNT’s program. The most notable absence from the festivities was Grant McCasland.
UNT’s former coach left the program shortly after the Mean Green beat UAB in the NIT title game to take over the program at Texas Tech. The school quickly turned to Ross Hodge, McCasland’s longtime associate head coach, to try to build on the momentum they both played key roles in establishing.
Hodge was encouraged by the number of fans who turned out to support him and his players as they turn their attention to that goal.
“It means so much to our players,” Hodge said. “They put in so much work behind the scenes and are incredible ambassadors for the university. To feel the love and support from the community and from our fans adds that extra bit of motivation to do it again.”
UNT officials worked behind the scenes over the last few weeks to put the event together and couldn’t have been happier with the way it turned out. The second half of UNT’s win over UAB played on a giant screen leading up to a host of speakers sharing their thoughts on what the Mean Green accomplished.
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth spoke while Joe Holland, a retired justice of the peace who is running for City Council, started the familiar “North … Texas” chant.
“People are hungry to celebrate success,” UNT athletic director Jared Mosley said. “I’m fired up and happy that the golf team and the basketball team are able to feel the love for their hard work this season.”
Joey Barrientes, a 2014 UNT graduate, was among the fans who came to the event and was at the Mean Green’s home games in the NIT.
“We wanted to make sure the team felt supported and that we care,” Barrientes said.
Heather Roberts, whose husband works at UNT, also followed the team during its NIT run and had similar reasons for coming out on a weekday night.
“We wanted to celebrate them,” Roberts said of the university's players and coaches. “It’s great for them to see the support of the community. Our kids have friends they see at games. They’re here tonight as well.”
Hodge wanted to make sure to celebrate what UNT accomplished this year before turning his attention to the future. He did stop for just a minute to talk about the foundation UNT has in place.
Hodge helped build a program that hundreds of people in Denton came out to honor.
That success has built his confidence that when he and his players do begin to focus on next season and those beyond, they’ll be in position to celebrate more titles.
“Success breeds success,” Hodge said. “The great thing is that the returning players know what it takes to win championships.
“When you carry that level of experience forward, it gives you the foundation of knowing what it takes.”
Hodge pointed out in his remarks that it takes more than a coach and a team to be successful. He said it takes a dedicated administration and fans to help a team make a run like UNT did in the NIT.
That mix was back together again on Tuesday to celebrate a landmark moment in UNT history.
