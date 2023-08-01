Melanie Vest credits her growth professionally in the banking industry largely to her time as a student at North Texas.
Vest reflected on that time Tuesday when she stood in front of a crowded ballroom at what will now be known as DATCU Stadium.
Vest started out as a part-time drive-thru teller at DATCU in 2002, rose through the ranks to become its president and played a key role in the credit union purchasing the naming rights for UNT’s 30,850-seat venue.
DATCU and UNT on Monday formally announced the deal that had been in the works for several weeks, and they gathered to celebrate Tuesday afternoon. The 15-year deal is worth $21.5 million, DATCU officials said.
“I never imagined that I would be standing at a podium announcing a unique partnership with my alma mater,” Vest said. “I can honestly say that it’s a great joy to have the company that I grew up in professionally support the university that has helped me get here.”
Vest went to a UNT football game for her first date with Zack Vest, now her husband of 21 years.
DATCU replaces Apogee as the naming rights partner for UNT’s football stadium, which opened in 2011. The Austin-based telecommunications company opted out of a 20-year, $20 million deal a few months ago.
A portion of UNT’s deal with Apogee included services from the company that were counted toward the $1 million per year the school received. UNT’s deal with DATCU is a cash agreement that will provide the school with more financial support heading into the school’s first year in the American Athletic Conference.
UNT made the jump to the new league from Conference USA on July 1.
“It’s a significant opportunity for us,” UNT athletic director Jared Mosley said. “When you look at the landscape of these deals, we feel like we landed in a good spot. Having a 15-year deal will help us grow into the American Athletic Conference and build new revenue streams.”
UNT and DATCU have ties that date back to the 1930s, which made officials from both sides feel comfortable entering into a wide-ranging agreement. The partnership will have DATCU highly involved with UNT’s community.
The credit union will now be the official financial institution of the school’s athletics program and alumni association.
In the 1930s, V.Y. Craig and Ross Compton, professors at what was then known as North Texas State College, joined with 11 other educators to pool $650 and establish Denton County Teachers Federal Credit Union.
DATCU now has more than 100,000 members and has assets in excess of $1.5 billion. The business serves residents in 11 counties, mostly in North Texas near UNT.
“The best partnerships are the ones with connections and somewhat of a shared mission,” Mosley said. “DATCU has a heart for education and for giving back to the community. To do that at a place like UNT that is thriving and continues to grow makes us excited to go forward with DATCU.”
DATCU officials are also excited to partner with UNT because of what they see as a similar mission between the credit union and the university. DATCU CEO Glen McKenzie said education has always been at the heart of what is important to the company.
“We feel like it represents what is best about North Texas,” McKenzie said of the deal. “It demonstrates how two local entities can come together to form a bond that elevates all of us.”
That is what UNT and DATCU are hoping for after announcing their deal on Tuesday.
“DATCU Stadium, doesn’t that have a nice ring to it?” UNT President Neal Smatresk asked, receiving cheers from several hundred school officials and fans. “Today is a day we have been looking forward to. DATCU was born at UNT in 1936. Since then, they have been growing and doing great things.”
That growth put the credit union in the position to have its name linked to the school in a new way as the naming rights partner for what will now be known as DATCU Stadium.
