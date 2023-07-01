North Texas woke up in a new era in program history on Saturday morning.
After months of build-up and preparation, UNT is finally a member of the American Athletic Conference.
July 1 marked moving day in college athletics with a host of teams changing leagues. UNT was among them and landed in a conference with three of its Texas rivals — SMU, UTSA and Rice — as well as a host of other prominent schools in the region.
Tulsa and Tulane are also members of the American.
“It’s been an exciting year for UNT athletics, and that excitement continues with our transition to the American Athletic Conference,” UNT athletic director Jared Mosley said in a statement. “All of the Mean Green Nation is looking forward to the new challenges, opportunities and successes that lie ahead in this new era of athletics at UNT.”
The school had been a member of Conference USA since 2013.
The decade UNT spent in CUSA was a time of growth for the program. The school’s football team played in seven bowl games, while its men’s basketball team posted its first win in the NCAA tournament when it beat Purdue in 2021.
UNT also upgraded its facilities during its time in the league. The Lovelace & McNatt Families practice facility and the North Texas Soccer & Track and Field Stadium both opened in 2019 and represented $30 million in upgrades for the school in terms of its infrastructure.
School officials believe the progress UNT made in CUSA put the school in position to continue its growth in a new league.
“We’re ready for the American with the momentum we gained in Conference USA,” longtime UNT women’s soccer coach John Hedlund said.
School officials have spent the last several months preparing for the challenge of playing in the American.
Mosley played a key role in revamping the school’s coaching staff. He helped guide the school through the process of hiring Eric Morris as its new football coach as he was transitioning from being former athletic director Wren Baker’s right-hand man to taking over the school’s athletic department.
Mosley also promoted Ross Hodge, who took over as UNT’s men’s basketball coach after Grant McCasland left for Texas Tech. Jason Burton, the former coach at Texas A&M-Commerce, will coach UNT’s women’s basketball team in its first season in the American.
Mosley and several of his coaches acknowledged that competing in the American will be a challenge for UNT’s teams.
Since taking over as UNT’s AD in December, Mosley mentioned multiple times that the school needs to improve its fundraising efforts and ticket sale numbers to compete in the American.
“We need more Mean Green faithful to participate in the Mean Green Scholarship Fund, purchase season tickets and contribute to ongoing projects that we deem important,” Mosley said. “We lag behind many of our peer institutions with smaller fan bases and much smaller campuses in rural parts of the country.”
UNT’s move to the American could help the school address those challenges. School officials anticipate being in the same league with SMU and other regional rivals will help elevate its profile.
The American has a television contract with ESPN that will provide UNT more exposure.
Mike Aresco, the commissioner of the American, pointed to what UNT accomplished in CUSA as the reason he is confident the school will thrive in the American.
“North Texas has had a lot of success recently,” Aresco said. “They played in the conference championship game in football and won the NIT [National Invitation Tournament]. The school has also invested in its program.”
Morris coached at Houston earlier in his career when the Cougars were a member of CUSA. The league had several schools then that will be a part of the American’s new lineup.
“I’m really, really comfortable in that conference and know what the talent pool looks like.
“We can get to the top of that conference extremely fast.”
UNT took the next step toward that goal on Saturday morning, when its first day in the league began.
The school flooded social media with photos and videos to celebrate the occasion with the catch phrase “Take Flight” it adopted to mark moving to the American.
“I’m proud to see UNT join the American Athletic Conference, and I’m excited to see our athletic programs — and our entire university — elevated into a more prestigious conference like the American,” UNT president Neal Smatresk said. “Joining the American is another example of UNT’s commitment to excellence and is an exciting new beginning for us.”
