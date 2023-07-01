UNT American main

North Texas athletic director Jared Mosley posted a photo of him wearing a “Take Flight” T-shirt on Saturday morning when UNT officially joined the American Athletic Conference

 Twitter/Jared Mosley

North Texas woke up in a new era in program history on Saturday morning.

