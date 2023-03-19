The fans in the Super Pit rose to their feet on Sunday afternoon in the closing minutes of what turned out to be North Texas’ final home game of the season.
The Mean Green gave those fans a whole lot to cheer about over the course of an impressive year, including another 20-win season not to mention a postseason tournament run.
The latest step included one of the finer shooting performances in recent memory in a 75-55 win over Sam Houston in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.
UNT drilled 16 shots from 3-point range, a total that tied for sixth-best in program history.
“We came in knowing we needed to shoot it well,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “They are a great ball pressure and gap team. We know it would be an advantage, if we could step in and shoot the ball well from 3.”
Connecting from distance was critical for UNT (28-7) on a day it was without starting forward Abou Ousmane for its game against the Bearkats (26-8). The junior is away from the team while attending to a personal matter.
UNT scored just 20 points in the paint. That didn’t matter on a day the Mean Green, a No. 2 seed in the NIT, scored 48 from behind the arc. Qua Grant led Sam Houston, a No. 3 seed, with 14 points.
Tylor Perry and Rubin Jones led a contingent of six UNT players who hit at least one 3. Perry hit six of his nine attempts from deep on his way to a personal milestone.
The senior came into the day with 97 makes from 3-point range on the season and became just the second player in program history to clear 100. Perry passed Umoja Gibson, who finished with 99 in the 2018-19 season.
Roosevelt Smart holds the program record of 133 set in 2017-18.
Rubin Jones was even better. He connected on all five of his 3-point attempts.
“When you see the ball go in for anyone, it gives you a boost of confidence,” Jones said. “Everyone was on tonight.”
UNT’s shooting performance sent the Mean Green on to face Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals of the NIT at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Stillwater.
UNT is hoping to have Ousmane back for its game against OSU after its guards led the way against Sam Houston. The junior forward is averaging 11.1 points per game and also helps anchor UNT’s defense.
“It’s tough not having big fella,” Perry said. “He makes our defense, and we all know what he does on the inside on the offensive end. Our prayers and thoughts are with him and his family. We knew we had to figure out ways to score without him.”
That process didn’t take long. Perry hit a pair of 3s in the opening three minutes of the game.
The Mean Green caught fire from there and hit 10 shots from deep on their way to taking a 38-19 lead at halftime.
Five different UNT players connected from deep in the first half, including Jones, who hit all three of his attempts. Perry hit four of his five for UNT, which hit just four shots from inside the arc before halftime.
“We were having fun out there,” Jones said. “I finally got the three ball to drop and kept shooting.”
UNT cruised from there and led by as many as 35 in the second half against a Sam Houston team that finished second in the WAC in the regular season.
“They were one of the best opponents we have faced this year,” McCasland said, “We knew we would have to play our best to beat them. We were aggressive early offensively in attacking and shooting open 3s. That made the difference and opened the game up.”
UNT will now turn its attention to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys beat Eastern Washington 71-60 in another quarterfinal game on Sunday.
A win against OSU would send UNT to Las Vegas for the NIT semifinals, a goal the Mean Green have talked about reaching ever since they received their postseason berth.
“I am excited to play Oklahoma State,” Perry said. “They are definitely a good team that is physical and big on the inside. They have good guards. It will be a good one.”
North Texas 75, Sam Houston 55
SAM HOUSTON (26-8) – Ezeagu 1-6 1-2 3, Huefner 1-8 1-1 3, Grant 5-13 1-2 14, May 4-6 0-4 8, Powers 2-8 0-0 5, Wilkerson 2-4 0-0 6, Scroggins 3-5 1-2 7, Nicholas 3-5 0-0 6, Wrzeszcz 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Bishop 1-1 0-0 3, Emejuru 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-584-11 55.
NORTH TEXAS (28-7) – Scott 4-5 2-3 10, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0, Perry 6-10 5-6 23, Huntsberry 5-10 0-0 11, Jones 6-7 0-0 17, Martinez 2-7 0-0 6, Eady 1-1 0-0 3, Stone 2-6 0-0 5, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 0-1 0-0 0, Allo 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Mattu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 7-9 75.
Halftime – UNT 38-19 Three-point goals – Sam Houston 7-24 (Huefner 0-4, Grant 3-7, May 0-1, Powers 1-5, Wilkerson 2-4, Nicholas 0-1, Wrzeszcz 0-1, Bishop 1-1) UNT 16-29 (Perry 6-9, Huntsberry 1-4, Jones 5-5, Martinez 2-6, Eady 1-1, Stone 1-3, Browne 0-1) Fouled out – Scott Rebounds – Sam Houston 32 (Grant, May 8) UNT 32 (Perry 7) Assists – Sam Houston 9 (Grant, Nicholas 2) UNT 17 (Perry 6) Total fouls – Sam Houston 13, UNT 12 A – 3,100.
