The North Texas football team’s coaching staff began the process of putting together its 2024 recruiting class with a host of goals in mind.
Finding a high school quarterback ranked near the top of the list.
UNT got its man on Friday when Cash McCollum committed. The China Spring standout announced his decision on Twitter, putting him in position to become the first high school quarterback the Mean Green have signed since their 2021 class.
“It means a lot to be the first high school quarterback North Texas has signed in a while,” McCollum told the Denton Record-Chronicle. “They trust me and are taking a chance on me.”
McCollum, who is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, threw for 3,201 yards and 37 touchdowns in addition to rushing 454 yards for six scores on his way to earning Class 4A Division I All-State Offensive MVP honors.
The junior guided China Spring to the Class 4A, Division I state championship and was the game’s MVP after leading the Cougars to a 24-21 win over Boerne. McCollum threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns in addition to rushing for 38 yards.
He’ll have a chance to grow with UNT’s program under new coach Eric Morris and quarterbacks coach Sean Brophy, who will be working with several older players this fall.
UNT has three players in contention for the starting quarterback job heading into fall practice. Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers and Stone Earle are both juniors, while Jace Ruder is a senior entering his final year with the Mean Green.
Of the five quarterbacks on UNT’s roster, only sophomore JD Head and Dylan Gebbia, a freshman transfer from Hawaii, are underclassmen.
“The coaches said that I would be able to start something new,” McCollum said. “They told me over and over about how old their quarterback room is and how excited they are about the future. I believe in them and what they’re doing.”
Morris and his staff are entering their first season at UNT but have a long-term relationship with McCollum. Quarterbacks coach Sean Brophy recruited McCollum and has known him dating back his and several other members of the staff’s time at Washington State.
Morris spent a year as the offensive coordinator at the school in 2022 before taking over at UNT. Brophy is among the coaches and staff members who followed Morris to Denton.
“Coach Brophy and I have been building a relationship since my sophomore year,” McCollum said. “When I went to North Texas and met some of the other coaches, it felt like home immediately. It’s two hours down the road and very close to home. I will fit in the offense, and Denton seems like a very cool and fun place to live.”
McCollum was offered a scholarship by 11 schools, including four that play on the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Tulsa, Arkansas State and Sam Houston also offered.
McCollum was the Offensive MVP of District 5-4A Division I last season and comes from a football family. His father, Michael McCollum, is the quarterback coach at China Spring.
McCollum has been planning to commit to UNT for some time and has already begun building a relationship with several of the program’s other offensive recruits in the class of 2024. The Mean Green have 12 players committed thus far.
McCollum hopes to strengthen those bonds as well as those he has formed with UNT’s staff soon, beginning with the last of the program’s summer recruiting camps on July 27.
McCollum will take his official visit to UNT this fall and return soon after. He will graduate in December and join the Mean Green for spring practice.
“I’m excited to go to games this year, see the environment and interact with the players and recruits in my class,” McCollum said. “That is a huge part of why I committed to North Texas. They already have a lot of players in the class. All of us will have the ability to recruit and build a special class.
McCollum will be a key part of that group after becoming the first high school quarterback to commit to UNT in years.
“That’s a green flag for me with North Texas having an older quarterback room,” McCollum said. “I will be one of the younger guys. We can build something special.”
