Cash McCollum

North Texas picked up a commitment from China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum on Friday.

 Twitter/Cash McCollum

The North Texas football team’s coaching staff began the process of putting together its 2024 recruiting class with a host of goals in mind.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

UNT 2024 football recruits

The following players have committed to sign with North Texas as part of its 2024 recruiting class.

Player Position School
Christopher Barnes Wide receiver Houston North Shore
Luke Carter Tight end Katy
Miles Coleman Wide receiver Austin Vandergriff
Tyler Harrington Tight end Humble Kingwood
Brandon Jones Safety Dallas South Oak Cliff
Micho Lavine Linebacker Millwood (Okla.)
Cash McCollum Quarterback China Spring
Jacques Spradley-Demps Wide receiver Pflugerville Weiss
Jaydon Smith Safety Ingleside
Baron Tipton Wide receiver Coppell
Brandon Young Jr. Tight end Mansfield Legacy
Kerry Williams Cornerback Dallas South Oak Cliff